Food poisoning caused by festive leftovers





Many people in enjoying Christmas festivities, tend to over indulge in food.

More often than not, all the food that gets cooked, is not eaten on Christmas Day, so it goes into the fridge to be eaten as leftovers.

Then, a few days later, the food gets eaten causing the person who has eaten it to get sick.

Proactive Health Solutions CEO Dr Fundile Nyati says even though Christmas is a day for feasting, sometimes the food may not be of optimum hygienic standards.

Food poisoning is when people get ill because of food born toxic germs that got into the food as part of the preparation or storage processes. Dr Fundile Nyati, CEO - Proactive Health Solutions

You eat that food and three hours later, you start to get sick, usually mild but some cases may actually require hospitilisation. Dr Fundile Nyati, CEO - Proactive Health Solutions

