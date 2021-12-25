Limpopo cops ‘can’t rule out feud’ in Christmas slaying of seven family members
JOHANNESBURG - Limpopo police say a family feud cannot be ruled out following a multiple shooting that claimed seven lives in Jimmy Jones Village just outside Malamulele.
In the early hours of Saturday morning a member of the family allegedly shot and killed his relatives - four children and three adults, including a pregnant woman.
He handed himself over at a police station in Thohoyandou after initially fleeing the scene.
Police said that after midnight the man allegedly opened fire instantly killing six people. One victim succumbed to their wounds in hospital.
While the motive behind the killings had yet to be established police are linking the murders to a family feud.
Seven counts of murder cases have been opened and police are investigating the attack.
This article first appeared on EWN : Limpopo cops ‘can’t rule out feud’ in Christmas slaying of seven family members
More from Local
Diepkloof residents eye legal route over Eskom's prolonged power cuts
Diepkloof residents say they opted to go the legal route to protest what they call the blanket punishment of residents after Eskom cut power to the community for several weeks.Read More
Food poisoning caused by festive leftovers
Proactive Health Solutions CEO Dr Fundile Nyati says some people get ill as the food prepared was not of hygienic standards.Read More
702 Listners help bring Christmas cheer to a needy family
The Weekend Breakfast listeners came together to donate a meal for a family that needed help.Read More
After weeks in darkness, Eskom restores power supply to Diepkloof
Eskom said that it had no choice but to disconnect supply, claiming it lost millions due to illegal connections, meter bypassing and residents buying electricity from so-called ghost vendors in the area.Read More
We take bank and Sassa cards so we can secure our money - Loan shark
Clement Manyathela facilitates a conversation with callers on how to deal with mashonisa this festive season.Read More
Initiates and parents 'stumbling block in prosecuting bogus initiation schools'
Director of operations at the Eastern Cape House of Traditional Leaders Vuyo Stofile says they are working on closing illegal initiation schools.Read More
I shop for you like I would shop for my own family - Ready Set Delivered owner
Ready Set Delivered founder and owner Bradley Davis details what his business does during these difficult times.Read More
You can get your J&J booster shot from Friday - Health Department
Department of Health Deputy minister Dr Sibongiseni Dhlomo reflects on the announcement for the administering of booster shots.Read More
As Omicron sweeps across Europe, what's the point of restricting travel from SA?
Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa discusses the Tourism Business Council's open letter to the head of the EU Delegation on The Money Show.Read More