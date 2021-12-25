Streaming issues? Report here
Home
arrow_forward
Local

Diepkloof residents eye legal route over Eskom's prolonged power cuts

25 December 2021 11:56 AM
by Masechaba Sefularo
Tags:
Eskom
Illegal electricity connections
Power cuts
Diepkloof protest

Diepkloof residents say they opted to go the legal route to protest what they call the blanket punishment of residents after Eskom cut power to the community for several weeks.

JOHANNESBURG - Diepkloof residents say they opted to go the legal route to protest what they call the blanket punishment of residents after Eskom cut power to the community for several weeks over illegal connections and non-payment.

More than 700 households were issued fines and required to pay a reconnection fee of about R6,000 but community leaders said many families simply could not afford it.

Power has since been restored after Eskom and the residents reached a payment agreement.

Ward Councillor Brenda Dammie said they still had a court process where the community had challenged Eskom’s disconnection of electricity to all homes, saying the utility abused its powers

Dammie said the utility must also address infrastructure issues in the area.

Power was restored following weeks of negotiations which resulted in residents committing to a monthly payment of R500 towards their debt until January 2023.


This article first appeared on EWN : Diepkloof residents eye legal route over Eskom's prolonged power cuts


