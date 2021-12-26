How to provide care for a person living with disabilities





Everyday needs can be challenging if you are a family member who cares for someone with a disability.

Speaking to Ray White on Weekend Breakfast, Department of Social Development social worker Thapelo Shirinda says disability is a reality that some people have to deal with.

People with disabilities don't live in isolation they live within communities with so called abled people who need to support them, she adds.

One way you can start by providing support, would be to know and understand the nature of the disability. Thapelo Shirinda, Social worker - Department of Social Development

