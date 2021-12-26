Personal Finance : Is retiring at the beach a reality?





Statistics of South Africans at the retiring age of 65 is that 47% rely on on their families for financial support, 31% have to carry on working and 16% rely on the state for a pension.

Therefore, only 6% of South Africans are financially independent at age 65.

Is retiring at the coast a reality for South Africans?

Certified Financial Planner Paul Roelofse says so many people take their life long pensions as a means or a source to help themselves start a business that they eventually get to settle at the coast.

When opening a business, try to get a loan from the bank and keep your pension money aside in case the business doesn't work. Paul Roelofse, Certified Financial Planner

