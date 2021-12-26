Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu (90) has passed away
JOHANNESBURG - Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu has died at the age of 90.
On Sunday, President Cyril Ramaphosa released a statement confirming the passing.
The man who coined the phrase "the Rainbow Nation" and was affectionately known as "the Arch" has been fighting prostate cancer for roughly two decades.
The reverend Desmond Mpilo Tutu was a fierce campaigner for human rights and dignity.
Nelson Mandela described him as "sometimes strident, often tender, never afraid and seldom without humour," adding that "Desmond Tutu's voice will always be the voice of the voiceless". He fought openly and passionately against oppression, racism, poverty and homophobia.
Born in Klerksdorp in 1931 and having studied teaching and theology, Tutu became increasingly active in the fight against apartheid as a young man and rose to worldwide fame during the 1980s as a vocal opponent of the apartheid system.
In 1984 he was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for his efforts.
By 198,6 Tutu had become the first black person to lead the Anglican Church in Southern Africa and used his position to fight for peace and justice.
After South Africa finally held its first democratic elections, Tutu was appointed chair of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC) set up to deal with the atrocities of apartheid.
In the years after the TRC ended, Tutu continued to speak out on moral and political issues.
In 2007 he helped found The Elders – a grouping of senior world leaders who work together for peace and human rights.
In 2009, when Jacob Zuma was about to become President of South Africa, the Arch was candid about not looking forward to his presidency. When the Dalai Lama was forced to cancel his trip to South Africa in 2011 because of controversial visa delays, Tutu again lashed out at government and the ANC.
His criticism of the state saw the Arch sidelined, when his lifelong friend and world icon Mandela died in 2013 and he was not asked to speak at his funeral. A year later, Tutu made it clear he would not vote for the ruling party in South Africa’s fifth democratic elections.
Tutu is survived by his wife Leah, four children and seven grandchildren.
This article first appeared on EWN : Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu (90) has passed away
Source : EWN
More from Local
The Arch was the midwife to South Africa's democracy - Mmusi Maimane
Different stakeholders pay tribute to the late Archbishop Emeritus and anti-apartheid campaigner Desmond Tutu.Read More
President Ramaphosa pays tribute to Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu
The last surviving South African laureate of the Nobel Peace Prize passed away in Cape Town at the age of 90.Read More
Personal Finance : Is retiring at the beach a reality?
Certified Financial Planner Paul Roelofse gives more insight on whether moving to the beach is a reality for most South Africans.Read More
How to provide care for a person living with disabilities
Social worker Thapelo Shirinda reflects on how people can be a support structure for people living with disabilities.Read More
Diepkloof residents eye legal route over Eskom's prolonged power cuts
Diepkloof residents say they opted to go the legal route to protest what they call the blanket punishment of residents after Eskom cut power to the community for several weeks.Read More
Limpopo cops ‘can’t rule out feud’ in Christmas slaying of seven family members
Limpopo police say a family feud cannot be ruled out following a multiple shooting that claimed seven lives in Jimmy Jones Village just outside Malamulele.Read More
Food poisoning caused by festive leftovers
Proactive Health Solutions CEO Dr Fundile Nyati says some people get ill as the food prepared was not of hygienic standards.Read More
702 Listners help bring Christmas cheer to a needy family
The Weekend Breakfast listeners came together to donate a meal for a family that needed help.Read More
After weeks in darkness, Eskom restores power supply to Diepkloof
Eskom said that it had no choice but to disconnect supply, claiming it lost millions due to illegal connections, meter bypassing and residents buying electricity from so-called ghost vendors in the area.Read More