The Arch was the midwife to South Africa's democracy - Mmusi Maimane





The last surviving South African laureate of the Nobel Peace Prize Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu has passed away in Cape Town at the age of 90.

On Sunday, President Cyril Ramaphosa released a statement confirming the passing.

Speaking to Ray White on Weekend Breakfast different stakeholders paid tribute to the late Archbishop Emeritus and anti-apartheid campaigner.

This is a sad day for the country but also for our politics. Tutu was a giant in South African politics for decades and has been and served as the moral compass for our nation for a long time. John Steenhuisen, Leader - Democratic Alliance

Action SA's Lerato Ngubeni says this year seems to be the year that keeps on giving.

Yes, he was an elderly man but he was one of those South Africans who is an intricate part of our history. To wake up to a loss like this after yesterday's festivities, is a downer in the national mood and spirit. Lerato Ngobeni, National spokesperson - Action SA

The Arch was the midwife to South Africa's democracy. I don't think we would have been here had it not been for people like him. Mmusi Maimane, Leader - One South Africa Movement

Joburg mayor Dr Mpho Phalatsi says Tutu won the Nobel Peace Prize because he stood for peace and reconciliation.

Advocate Thuli Madonsela adds that even though he was ill, there was a hope to have him even longer.

Listen below to Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu obituary:

Listen below to the full conversation: