The Arch was the midwife to South Africa's democracy - Mmusi Maimane
The last surviving South African laureate of the Nobel Peace Prize Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu has passed away in Cape Town at the age of 90.
On Sunday, President Cyril Ramaphosa released a statement confirming the passing.
RELATED: President Ramaphosa pays tribute to Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu
Speaking to Ray White on Weekend Breakfast different stakeholders paid tribute to the late Archbishop Emeritus and anti-apartheid campaigner.
This is a sad day for the country but also for our politics. Tutu was a giant in South African politics for decades and has been and served as the moral compass for our nation for a long time.John Steenhuisen, Leader - Democratic Alliance
Action SA's Lerato Ngubeni says this year seems to be the year that keeps on giving.
RELATED: BREAKING NEWS: Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu (90) has passed away
Yes, he was an elderly man but he was one of those South Africans who is an intricate part of our history. To wake up to a loss like this after yesterday's festivities, is a downer in the national mood and spirit.Lerato Ngobeni, National spokesperson - Action SA
The Arch was the midwife to South Africa's democracy. I don't think we would have been here had it not been for people like him.Mmusi Maimane, Leader - One South Africa Movement
Joburg mayor Dr Mpho Phalatsi says Tutu won the Nobel Peace Prize because he stood for peace and reconciliation.
Advocate Thuli Madonsela adds that even though he was ill, there was a hope to have him even longer.
Listen below to Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu obituary:
Listen below to the full conversation:
More from Local
President Ramaphosa pays tribute to Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu
The last surviving South African laureate of the Nobel Peace Prize passed away in Cape Town at the age of 90.Read More
Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu (90) has passed away
The man affectionately known ‘the Arch’ was described by Nelson Mandela as the voice of the voiceless as he fought openly and passionately against oppression, racism, poverty and homophobia.Read More
Personal Finance : Is retiring at the beach a reality?
Certified Financial Planner Paul Roelofse gives more insight on whether moving to the beach is a reality for most South Africans.Read More
How to provide care for a person living with disabilities
Social worker Thapelo Shirinda reflects on how people can be a support structure for people living with disabilities.Read More
Diepkloof residents eye legal route over Eskom's prolonged power cuts
Diepkloof residents say they opted to go the legal route to protest what they call the blanket punishment of residents after Eskom cut power to the community for several weeks.Read More
Limpopo cops ‘can’t rule out feud’ in Christmas slaying of seven family members
Limpopo police say a family feud cannot be ruled out following a multiple shooting that claimed seven lives in Jimmy Jones Village just outside Malamulele.Read More
Food poisoning caused by festive leftovers
Proactive Health Solutions CEO Dr Fundile Nyati says some people get ill as the food prepared was not of hygienic standards.Read More
702 Listners help bring Christmas cheer to a needy family
The Weekend Breakfast listeners came together to donate a meal for a family that needed help.Read More
After weeks in darkness, Eskom restores power supply to Diepkloof
Eskom said that it had no choice but to disconnect supply, claiming it lost millions due to illegal connections, meter bypassing and residents buying electricity from so-called ghost vendors in the area.Read More