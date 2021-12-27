Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020 Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'Tutu was adamant that church should be there for people marganilised' Different people pay tribute to the late Archbishop Emeritus and anti-apartheid campaigner Desmond Tutu and reflect on the TRC. 27 December 2021 8:52 AM
How to cope with festive season blues Proactive Health Solutions CEO Dr Fundile Nyati says so much as caused people to be sad during this season. 27 December 2021 7:49 AM
Ramaphosa: Tutu's faith in humanity and in people was unwavering President Cyril Ramaphosa has paid tribute to the late Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu, saying that not only has South Africa los... 27 December 2021 7:00 AM
View all Local
As Omicron sweeps across Europe, what's the point of restricting travel from SA? Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa discusses the Tourism Business Council's open letter to the head of the EU Delegation on The Money Show. 23 December 2021 6:26 PM
Leaked Ramaphosa audio 'only serves to perpetuate distortion of NEC discussions' ANC head of the presidency Sibongile Besani clarifies the leaked audio of ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa speaking about CR17 fundin... 23 December 2021 12:23 PM
Former president Jacob Zuma granted leave to appeal medical parole ruling Judge Matojane says that his order that Zuma's time on medical parole should not be counted as part of his sentence may be found t... 21 December 2021 1:40 PM
View all Politics
After weeks in darkness, Eskom restores power supply to Diepkloof Eskom said that it had no choice but to disconnect supply, claiming it lost millions due to illegal connections, meter bypassing a... 24 December 2021 5:35 PM
The psychology behind selling 'winning' shares while hanging on to the losers Fund manager Pieter Hundersmarck (Flagship Asset Management) shares his insights and tips on The Money Show. 23 December 2021 8:33 PM
Basket value for Shoprite's online liquor store 8 x higher than retail stores The Money Show interviews LiquorShop's Jean Marais a month after the online platform launched. 23 December 2021 7:29 PM
View all Business
Should you buy a car now or wait for 2022? There are strong arguments both for and against. Naked Insurance co-founder Ernest North weighs pros and cons on The Money Show. 23 December 2021 6:40 PM
The more skills you have the better you will be - Devi Sankaree Govender Award-winning investigative television journalist gives us an inside scoop into her career on #HangingOutWithClement. 23 December 2021 11:29 AM
Tips on how to save money this festive season Certified financial planner from Core Wealth Advisory Services Kirsty Scully gives tips on how to save money this festive season. 20 December 2021 3:39 PM
View all Lifestyle
CSA investigations: 'It's like a disciplinary hearing against its employees' Sports journalist Ken Borland says labour experts will be part of the panel investigating the matter. 20 December 2021 5:15 PM
CSA confirms no ticket sales, no fans for Proteas vs India series In a statement on Monday, CSA said that due to the rising COVID cases abroad and the fourth wave of infections in South Africa, a... 20 December 2021 4:57 PM
Pirates giants who played on day went on to win Afcon in 1996 - Jerry Sikhosana John Perlman chats to Jerry Sikhosana who scored the winning goal when Orlando Pirates beat ASEC Mimosas in 1995. 17 December 2021 12:27 PM
View all Sport
'I try to be as original as possible,' says Ntando Bangani The musician told Gushwell Brooks on #702Unplugged that it is important to learn to write own music. 24 December 2021 3:16 PM
[WATCH] Elephants reuniting with their caretaker after 14 months goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 24 December 2021 8:25 AM
[WATCH] Viral reckless driver climbing out car window arrested Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 23 December 2021 9:00 AM
View all Entertainment
As Omicron sweeps across Europe, what's the point of restricting travel from SA? Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa discusses the Tourism Business Council's open letter to the head of the EU Delegation on The Money Show. 23 December 2021 6:26 PM
Elon Musk named Time's 'Person of the Year' - what if he'd stayed in SA? Bruce Whitfield interviews Prof. Keith Breckenridge from the Wits Institute For Social And Economic Research (Wiser). 14 December 2021 7:56 PM
China property giant defaults on debt, 'symptomatic of country's debt buildup' Africa Melane discusses China's building boom and ghost cities with John Loos, Property Economist at FNB. 9 December 2021 8:52 PM
View all World
Tips and tricks for travelling in Africa Founders of Black Packers Movement Bongani Masilela and Tumi Mpakanyane share tips on visas, money, accommodation and transport. 19 December 2021 9:37 AM
Making sense of your employee benefits to help you make better financial choices Momentum Corporate is on a drive to help you make sense of your employee benefits 7 December 2021 9:31 AM
Making meaningful business change through ESG Arabile Gumede and a panel of experts discuss making meaningful change through environmental, social and corporate governance. 6 December 2021 3:08 PM
View all Africa
The psychology behind selling 'winning' shares while hanging on to the losers Fund manager Pieter Hundersmarck (Flagship Asset Management) shares his insights and tips on The Money Show. 23 December 2021 8:33 PM
'Ramaphosa steered the ship but we need him to be like Rassie in the changeroom' Two years into the Covid-19 pandemic, Bruce Whitfield asks Gibs' Prof. Nick Binedell about President Cyril Ramaphosa's performance 16 December 2021 9:02 PM
Priceless investment gift ideas for a young teenager (and some are free) Genera Capital's Prof. Adrian Saville shares invaluable tips on starting a youngster's investment journey on The Money Show. 16 December 2021 7:48 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

How to cope with festive season blues

27 December 2021 7:49 AM
by Matshepo Sehloho
Tags:
Christmas
festive blues
season
sad

Proactive Health Solutions CEO Dr Fundile Nyati says so much as caused people to be sad during this season.

Suicide statistics traditionally climb every year around this time as the festive season can be a very sad time for some people.

Is it possible to cope with festive blues?

Proactive Health Solutions CEO Dr Fundile Nyati says so much as caused people to go through the blues.

Collectively as South Africans, we have lost the Arch, someone who was always there through difficult times - Someone who gave us hope and who we wanted to hear from when we are going through difficulties.

Dr Fundile Nyati, CEO - Proactive Health Solutions

As individuals and as families, during this festive season, might be the first time that a loved one is no longer there, he adds.

Or it's the first time a person is experiencing the festive season unemployed, so there is so much that people are going through for the first time this festive season.

Dr Fundile Nyati, CEO - Proactive Health Solutions

It is supposed to be a time where everyone is in a festive mood, but we sometimes forget that many other people are not in that mood and are experiencing festive blues.

Dr Fundile Nyati, CEO - Proactive Health Solutions

Listen below to the full conversation:




27 December 2021 7:49 AM
by Matshepo Sehloho
Tags:
Christmas
festive blues
season
sad

More from Local

'Tutu was adamant that church should be there for people marganilised'

27 December 2021 8:52 AM

Different people pay tribute to the late Archbishop Emeritus and anti-apartheid campaigner Desmond Tutu and reflect on the TRC.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ramaphosa: Tutu's faith in humanity and in people was unwavering

27 December 2021 7:00 AM

President Cyril Ramaphosa has paid tribute to the late Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu, saying that not only has South Africa lost one of its finest patriots but we as a nation have lost one of the most courageous and beloved among us.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The Arch was the midwife to South Africa's democracy - Mmusi Maimane

26 December 2021 11:14 AM

Different stakeholders pay tribute to the late Archbishop Emeritus and anti-apartheid campaigner Desmond Tutu.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

President Ramaphosa pays tribute to Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu

26 December 2021 9:05 AM

The last surviving South African laureate of the Nobel Peace Prize passed away in Cape Town at the age of 90.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu (90) has passed away

26 December 2021 8:53 AM

The man affectionately known ‘the Arch’ was described by Nelson Mandela as the voice of the voiceless as he fought openly and passionately against oppression, racism, poverty and homophobia.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Personal Finance : Is retiring at the beach a reality?

26 December 2021 8:04 AM

Certified Financial Planner Paul Roelofse gives more insight on whether moving to the beach is a reality for most South Africans.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How to provide care for a person living with disabilities

26 December 2021 6:45 AM

Social worker Thapelo Shirinda reflects on how people can be a support structure for people living with disabilities.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Missing Image Placeholder

Diepkloof residents eye legal route over Eskom's prolonged power cuts

25 December 2021 11:56 AM

Diepkloof residents say they opted to go the legal route to protest what they call the blanket punishment of residents after Eskom cut power to the community for several weeks.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Limpopo cops ‘can’t rule out feud’ in Christmas slaying of seven family members

25 December 2021 9:05 AM

Limpopo police say a family feud cannot be ruled out following a multiple shooting that claimed seven lives in Jimmy Jones Village just outside Malamulele.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Food poisoning caused by festive leftovers

25 December 2021 8:57 AM

Proactive Health Solutions CEO Dr Fundile Nyati says some people get ill as the food prepared was not of hygienic standards.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

'Tutu was adamant that church should be there for people marganilised'

Local Politics

Ramaphosa: Tutu's faith in humanity and in people was unwavering

Local

The Arch was the midwife to South Africa's democracy - Mmusi Maimane

Local

EWN Highlights

The beacon of democracy: Reflecting on the teachings of Desmond Tutu

27 December 2021 6:42 PM

World mourns anti-apartheid icon Tutu, 'warrior for justice'

27 December 2021 6:37 PM

President Cyril Ramaphosa arrives at Tutu house to pay respects

27 December 2021 5:13 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA