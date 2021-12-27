How to cope with festive season blues
Suicide statistics traditionally climb every year around this time as the festive season can be a very sad time for some people.
Is it possible to cope with festive blues?
Proactive Health Solutions CEO Dr Fundile Nyati says so much as caused people to go through the blues.
Collectively as South Africans, we have lost the Arch, someone who was always there through difficult times - Someone who gave us hope and who we wanted to hear from when we are going through difficulties.Dr Fundile Nyati, CEO - Proactive Health Solutions
As individuals and as families, during this festive season, might be the first time that a loved one is no longer there, he adds.
Or it's the first time a person is experiencing the festive season unemployed, so there is so much that people are going through for the first time this festive season.Dr Fundile Nyati, CEO - Proactive Health Solutions
It is supposed to be a time where everyone is in a festive mood, but we sometimes forget that many other people are not in that mood and are experiencing festive blues.Dr Fundile Nyati, CEO - Proactive Health Solutions
Listen below to the full conversation:
