'Tutu was adamant that church should be there for people marganilised'





The last surviving South African laureate of the Nobel Peace Prize Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu has passed away in Cape Town at the age of 90 on Sunday.

President Cyril Ramaphosa said the churchman's death marked "another chapter of bereavement in our nation's farewell to a generation of outstanding South Africans".

Several leaders across different sectors of society have described his passing as painful and a tremendous loss for South Africa.

Ray White on Weekend Breakfast chats to Catholic Archbishop of Cape Town Steven Brislin, Nelson Mandela Foundation CEO Sello Hatang, Moral Regeneration Movement chairperson Smangliso Mkhathswa as well as Jesuit Institute South Africa director Father Russell Pollitt

The TRC gave people the opportunity to be able to tell their stories and of the suffering that they have endured due to apartheid. It gave the opportunity to perpetrators to be honest about what happened. However, truth is not something that is told or untold, it is like the layers of an onion. The great weakness of the TRC was the lack of follow up in terms of reparation for victims. Steven Brislin, Catholic Archbishop of Cape Town

Hatang says the TRC has been failed, as it shouldn't have been treated as an event, but it should have been seen as part of the healing process of South Africa.

Mkhathswa says the Arch can best be described as an extraordinary man who exercised his ministry during extraordinary times.

Like Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu was, the church should be there for people who find themselves on the margins. He was clear that anyone who found themselves marginalised, that where the church should be. Father Russell Pollitt, Director - Jesuit Institute South Africa

