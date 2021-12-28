JMPD is warning residents living on banks of Jukskei River to evacuate
The Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department and Emergency Services have asked people living in structures or houses close to the Jukskei River in Alexandra to leave their homes immediately and move to higher ground.
The water level of the river has risen significantly as Gauteng has had heavy rain in the past few days.
The JMPD is calling on vulnerable people to get to higher ground as isolated thundershowers are forecasted for Tuesday.
