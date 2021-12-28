Streaming issues? Report here
Relebogile Mabotja - thumbnail 2021 Relebogile Mabotja - thumbnail 2021
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 12:45
Court orders Shell to halt Wild Coast seismic blasting
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Richard Spoor - South African activist and human rights attorney
Today at 12:55
Sports Wrap
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Anthony Teixeira, EWN Sports
No Items to show
Up Next: The John Perlman Show
See full line-up
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Anglican Church outlines plans to honour the late Archbishop Tutu Charlotte Kilbane chats to Eyewitness News reporter Nhlanhla Mabaso and Archbishop Thabo Makgoba on the week preparations. 28 December 2021 12:37 PM
Court halts Shell's seismic survey along Wild Coast Attorney at the Legal Resources Centre Wilmien Wicomb says they are pleased with the interim order. 28 December 2021 11:49 AM
Tutu stood for justice saying no human is better than another - Thuli Madonsela The Former Public Protector pays tribute to the late Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu. 28 December 2021 7:50 AM
View all Local
'Tutu was adamant that church should be there for people marganilised' Different people pay tribute to the late Archbishop Emeritus and anti-apartheid campaigner Desmond Tutu and reflect on the TRC. 27 December 2021 8:52 AM
As Omicron sweeps across Europe, what's the point of restricting travel from SA? Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa discusses the Tourism Business Council's open letter to the head of the EU Delegation on The Money Show. 23 December 2021 6:26 PM
Leaked Ramaphosa audio 'only serves to perpetuate distortion of NEC discussions' ANC head of the presidency Sibongile Besani clarifies the leaked audio of ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa speaking about CR17 fundin... 23 December 2021 12:23 PM
View all Politics
After weeks in darkness, Eskom restores power supply to Diepkloof Eskom said that it had no choice but to disconnect supply, claiming it lost millions due to illegal connections, meter bypassing a... 24 December 2021 5:35 PM
The psychology behind selling 'winning' shares while hanging on to the losers Fund manager Pieter Hundersmarck (Flagship Asset Management) shares his insights and tips on The Money Show. 23 December 2021 8:33 PM
Basket value for Shoprite's online liquor store 8 x higher than retail stores The Money Show interviews LiquorShop's Jean Marais a month after the online platform launched. 23 December 2021 7:29 PM
View all Business
Should you buy a car now or wait for 2022? There are strong arguments both for and against. Naked Insurance co-founder Ernest North weighs pros and cons on The Money Show. 23 December 2021 6:40 PM
The more skills you have the better you will be - Devi Sankaree Govender Award-winning investigative television journalist gives us an inside scoop into her career on #HangingOutWithClement. 23 December 2021 11:29 AM
Tips on how to save money this festive season Certified financial planner from Core Wealth Advisory Services Kirsty Scully gives tips on how to save money this festive season. 20 December 2021 3:39 PM
View all Lifestyle
CSA investigations: 'It's like a disciplinary hearing against its employees' Sports journalist Ken Borland says labour experts will be part of the panel investigating the matter. 20 December 2021 5:15 PM
CSA confirms no ticket sales, no fans for Proteas vs India series In a statement on Monday, CSA said that due to the rising COVID cases abroad and the fourth wave of infections in South Africa, a... 20 December 2021 4:57 PM
Pirates giants who played on day went on to win Afcon in 1996 - Jerry Sikhosana John Perlman chats to Jerry Sikhosana who scored the winning goal when Orlando Pirates beat ASEC Mimosas in 1995. 17 December 2021 12:27 PM
View all Sport
'I try to be as original as possible,' says Ntando Bangani The musician told Gushwell Brooks on #702Unplugged that it is important to learn to write own music. 24 December 2021 3:16 PM
[WATCH] Elephants reuniting with their caretaker after 14 months goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 24 December 2021 8:25 AM
[WATCH] Viral reckless driver climbing out car window arrested Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 23 December 2021 9:00 AM
View all Entertainment
As Omicron sweeps across Europe, what's the point of restricting travel from SA? Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa discusses the Tourism Business Council's open letter to the head of the EU Delegation on The Money Show. 23 December 2021 6:26 PM
Elon Musk named Time's 'Person of the Year' - what if he'd stayed in SA? Bruce Whitfield interviews Prof. Keith Breckenridge from the Wits Institute For Social And Economic Research (Wiser). 14 December 2021 7:56 PM
China property giant defaults on debt, 'symptomatic of country's debt buildup' Africa Melane discusses China's building boom and ghost cities with John Loos, Property Economist at FNB. 9 December 2021 8:52 PM
View all World
Tips and tricks for travelling in Africa Founders of Black Packers Movement Bongani Masilela and Tumi Mpakanyane share tips on visas, money, accommodation and transport. 19 December 2021 9:37 AM
Making sense of your employee benefits to help you make better financial choices Momentum Corporate is on a drive to help you make sense of your employee benefits 7 December 2021 9:31 AM
Making meaningful business change through ESG Arabile Gumede and a panel of experts discuss making meaningful change through environmental, social and corporate governance. 6 December 2021 3:08 PM
View all Africa
The psychology behind selling 'winning' shares while hanging on to the losers Fund manager Pieter Hundersmarck (Flagship Asset Management) shares his insights and tips on The Money Show. 23 December 2021 8:33 PM
'Ramaphosa steered the ship but we need him to be like Rassie in the changeroom' Two years into the Covid-19 pandemic, Bruce Whitfield asks Gibs' Prof. Nick Binedell about President Cyril Ramaphosa's performance 16 December 2021 9:02 PM
Priceless investment gift ideas for a young teenager (and some are free) Genera Capital's Prof. Adrian Saville shares invaluable tips on starting a youngster's investment journey on The Money Show. 16 December 2021 7:48 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

Tutu stood for justice saying no human is better than another - Thuli Madonsela

28 December 2021 7:50 AM
by Matshepo Sehloho
Tags:
Advocate Thuli Madonsela
Archbishop Desmond Tutu
RIP

The Former Public Protector pays tribute to the late Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu.

Former Public Protector of South Africa and Stellenbosch University Law Trust chair in Social Justice Professor Thuli Madonsela says it is a privilege to have known Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu.

It was a blessing to humanity that he was born and answered the call for the purpose of his life and made the world a better place, she says.

RELATED:'Tutu was adamant that church should be there for people marganilised'

The last surviving South African laureate of the Nobel Peace Prize Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu has passed away in Cape Town at the age of 90 on Sunday.

Tutu's funeral service will be held at the St George's Cathedral on New Year's day in Cape Town.

Speaking to John Maytham, Madonsela says the Arch's had a deep sense of humanity.

He stood for justice and at the core of that justice was that no human being greater than another and no human being is less than another whether you are gay or straight, black or white.

Professor Thuli Madonsela, Law Trust Chair in Social Justice - Stellenbosch University

Listen below to the full conversation:




28 December 2021 7:50 AM
by Matshepo Sehloho
Tags:
Advocate Thuli Madonsela
Archbishop Desmond Tutu
RIP

More from Local

Anglican Church outlines plans to honour the late Archbishop Tutu

28 December 2021 12:37 PM

Charlotte Kilbane chats to Eyewitness News reporter Nhlanhla Mabaso and Archbishop Thabo Makgoba on the week preparations.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Court halts Shell's seismic survey along Wild Coast

28 December 2021 11:49 AM

Attorney at the Legal Resources Centre Wilmien Wicomb says they are pleased with the interim order.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Healthcare workers given until 14 January to get J&J COVID booster shots

28 December 2021 7:33 AM

Around 50% of healthcare workers who received a primary Johnson & Johnson vaccination during phase 1 of the Sisonke programme have received a booster dose.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

JMPD is warning residents living on banks of Jukskei River to evacuate

28 December 2021 7:17 AM

The water level of the river has risen significantly as Gauteng has had heavy rain in the past few days.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Tutu was adamant that church should be there for people marganilised'

27 December 2021 8:52 AM

Different people pay tribute to the late Archbishop Emeritus and anti-apartheid campaigner Desmond Tutu and reflect on the TRC.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How to cope with festive season blues

27 December 2021 7:49 AM

Proactive Health Solutions CEO Dr Fundile Nyati says so much as caused people to be sad during this season.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ramaphosa: Tutu's faith in humanity and in people was unwavering

27 December 2021 7:00 AM

President Cyril Ramaphosa has paid tribute to the late Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu, saying that not only has South Africa lost one of its finest patriots but we as a nation have lost one of the most courageous and beloved among us.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The Arch was the midwife to South Africa's democracy - Mmusi Maimane

26 December 2021 11:14 AM

Different stakeholders pay tribute to the late Archbishop Emeritus and anti-apartheid campaigner Desmond Tutu.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

President Ramaphosa pays tribute to Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu

26 December 2021 9:05 AM

The last surviving South African laureate of the Nobel Peace Prize passed away in Cape Town at the age of 90.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu (90) has passed away

26 December 2021 8:53 AM

The man affectionately known ‘the Arch’ was described by Nelson Mandela as the voice of the voiceless as he fought openly and passionately against oppression, racism, poverty and homophobia.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Court halts Shell's seismic survey along Wild Coast

Local

Tutu stood for justice saying no human is better than another - Thuli Madonsela

Local

JMPD is warning residents living on banks of Jukskei River to evacuate

Local

EWN Highlights

Ramaphosa honours Tutu with special official funeral category 1

28 December 2021 12:46 PM

Rabada, Ngidi trigger India collapse as tourists bowled out for 327

28 December 2021 11:57 AM

Cape Town boy, 2, shot in face and killed in suspected gang-related shooting

28 December 2021 11:46 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA