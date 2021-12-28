Tutu stood for justice saying no human is better than another - Thuli Madonsela
Former Public Protector of South Africa and Stellenbosch University Law Trust chair in Social Justice Professor Thuli Madonsela says it is a privilege to have known Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu.
It was a blessing to humanity that he was born and answered the call for the purpose of his life and made the world a better place, she says.
The last surviving South African laureate of the Nobel Peace Prize Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu has passed away in Cape Town at the age of 90 on Sunday.
Tutu's funeral service will be held at the St George's Cathedral on New Year's day in Cape Town.
Speaking to John Maytham, Madonsela says the Arch's had a deep sense of humanity.
He stood for justice and at the core of that justice was that no human being greater than another and no human being is less than another whether you are gay or straight, black or white.Professor Thuli Madonsela, Law Trust Chair in Social Justice - Stellenbosch University
Listen below to the full conversation:
Source : Saya Pierce-Jones/Eyewitness News
