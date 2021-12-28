Healthcare workers given until 14 January to get J&J COVID booster shots
CAPE TOWN - Healthcare workers have until 14 January to get their Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine booster shots.
Phase 2 of the Sisonke vaccination programme kicked off in November, 10 months after the first phase.
Researchers said that although the Johnson & Johnson jab did not prevent all Omicron coronavirus infections, it still prevented severe illness and hospitalisations.
Around 50% of healthcare workers who received a primary Johnson & Johnson vaccination during phase 1 of the Sisonke programme have received a booster dose.
From February to May, 469,424 healthcare workers were inoculated, compared to 230,488 who received their booster Johnson & Johnson shot as part of phase 2 of the programme.
Sisonke Study co-lead investigator, Professor Linda-Gail Bekker, said that a booster shot does provide added protection, even against the Omicron variant of concern…
“What we know from the data is when you do two of those J&J’s, two to six months apart, you really do get very good protection in the clinical trials, so you know we’re in the 92 to 96% protection range,” Gail-Bekker said.
Gail-Bekker reiterated that the vaccines were safe and effective in protecting people from severe COVID-19 disease.
“Unfortunately they don’t look as long term as we first thought, and this virus is changing itself and so for these reasons, we need to keep your protection high and the way to do that is to go and get another shot,” she said.
Health workers still wanting to get the jab after the 14 January cut-off date, will have to join the queue as part of the national booster shot rollout.
This article first appeared on EWN : Healthcare workers given until 14 January to get J&J COVID booster shots
Source : Lizell Persens/Eyewitness News
More from Local
Anglican Church outlines plans to honour the late Archbishop Tutu
Charlotte Kilbane chats to Eyewitness News reporter Nhlanhla Mabaso and Archbishop Thabo Makgoba on the week preparations.Read More
Court halts Shell's seismic survey along Wild Coast
Attorney at the Legal Resources Centre Wilmien Wicomb says they are pleased with the interim order.Read More
Tutu stood for justice saying no human is better than another - Thuli Madonsela
The Former Public Protector pays tribute to the late Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu.Read More
JMPD is warning residents living on banks of Jukskei River to evacuate
The water level of the river has risen significantly as Gauteng has had heavy rain in the past few days.Read More
'Tutu was adamant that church should be there for people marganilised'
Different people pay tribute to the late Archbishop Emeritus and anti-apartheid campaigner Desmond Tutu and reflect on the TRC.Read More
How to cope with festive season blues
Proactive Health Solutions CEO Dr Fundile Nyati says so much as caused people to be sad during this season.Read More
Ramaphosa: Tutu's faith in humanity and in people was unwavering
President Cyril Ramaphosa has paid tribute to the late Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu, saying that not only has South Africa lost one of its finest patriots but we as a nation have lost one of the most courageous and beloved among us.Read More
The Arch was the midwife to South Africa's democracy - Mmusi Maimane
Different stakeholders pay tribute to the late Archbishop Emeritus and anti-apartheid campaigner Desmond Tutu.Read More
President Ramaphosa pays tribute to Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu
The last surviving South African laureate of the Nobel Peace Prize passed away in Cape Town at the age of 90.Read More