Court halts Shell's seismic survey along Wild Coast
The High Court in Makhanda has halted Shell's seismic survey along the ecologically sensitive Wild Coast.
Environmental organisations as well as Dwesa-Cwebe, Amadiba, and Port Saint Johns communities argued that the seismic surveying that started on 2 December was devastating to the marine environment.
They also argued that the survey is harmful to communities' rights and reliance on the sea for sustenance, income and cultural practices.
Attorney at the Legal Resources Centre Wilmien Wicomb, tells Aubrey Masango that they are excited about the order.
In the first application, the judge said there was not enough evidence in front of him to justify that there would be irreparable harm.Wilmien Wicomb, Attorney - Legal Resources Centre
We represented the customary fishing communities around the wild coast and they were never ever consulted at all by Shell.Wilmien Wicomb, Attorney - Legal Resources Centre
The one key right that they were asserting in this interdict was that they have protected customary rights, they have a right to culture, spiritual life all of that will be impacted and Shell didn't even bother to talk to them.Wilmien Wicomb, Attorney - Legal Resources Centre
Shell and Mineral resources and energy minister Gwede Mantashe were ordered to pay the legal costs of the application.
COURT ORDER: Seismic surveys off the Wild Coast in South Africa by Shell must stop - at least for the time being... pic.twitter.com/fxu9vG1aIh— Chris Yelland (@chrisyelland) December 28, 2021
Listen to the full interview below:
Source : https://twitter.com/TheGreenConnect/status/1467421254890180611
