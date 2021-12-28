Anglican Church outlines plans to honour the late Archbishop Tutu





In honour of the late Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu, the public has been invited to lay flowers at the Anglican Cathedral at the Wanderers until 6pm on Tuesday.

Furthermore a prayer session will also be held at the cathedral from 6pm to 7pm from Tuesday evening until Thursday.

The last surviving South African laureate of the Nobel Peace Prize Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu has passed away in Cape Town at the age of 90 on Sunday.

Charlotte Kilbane on the Midday Report chats to Eyewitness News reporter Nhlanhla Mabaso and Archbishop Thabo Makgoba on the preparations for the week.

Joburg mayor Dr Mpho Phalatse will be at a candle-lighting ceremony at Tutu's old house in Soweto. Nhlanhla Mabaso, Reporter - Eyewitness News

Makgoba says there will be services throughout the week to honour Tutu.

He leaves a legacy of loving God and loving his neighbour and ensuring that we unleash anger on anyone who demeans anyone created in the image of God. Archbishop Thabo Makgoba

Tutu's funeral service will be held at the St George's Cathedral on New Year's day in Cape Town.

