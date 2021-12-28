Anglican Church outlines plans to honour the late Archbishop Tutu
In honour of the late Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu, the public has been invited to lay flowers at the Anglican Cathedral at the Wanderers until 6pm on Tuesday.
Furthermore a prayer session will also be held at the cathedral from 6pm to 7pm from Tuesday evening until Thursday.
RELATED: Tutu stood for justice saying no human is better than another - Thuli Madonsela
The last surviving South African laureate of the Nobel Peace Prize Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu has passed away in Cape Town at the age of 90 on Sunday.
Charlotte Kilbane on the Midday Report chats to Eyewitness News reporter Nhlanhla Mabaso and Archbishop Thabo Makgoba on the preparations for the week.
Joburg mayor Dr Mpho Phalatse will be at a candle-lighting ceremony at Tutu's old house in Soweto.Nhlanhla Mabaso, Reporter - Eyewitness News
Makgoba says there will be services throughout the week to honour Tutu.
He leaves a legacy of loving God and loving his neighbour and ensuring that we unleash anger on anyone who demeans anyone created in the image of God.Archbishop Thabo Makgoba
Tutu's funeral service will be held at the St George's Cathedral on New Year's day in Cape Town.
Listen below to the full conversation:
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_68159949_-november-27-2005-south-african-archbishop-desmond-tutu-gestures-during-the-alliance-of-civilization.html?vti=lspg8hch9kwdduvch0-1-14
More from Local
Court halts Shell's seismic survey along Wild Coast
Attorney at the Legal Resources Centre Wilmien Wicomb says they are pleased with the interim order.Read More
Tutu stood for justice saying no human is better than another - Thuli Madonsela
The Former Public Protector pays tribute to the late Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu.Read More
Healthcare workers given until 14 January to get J&J COVID booster shots
Around 50% of healthcare workers who received a primary Johnson & Johnson vaccination during phase 1 of the Sisonke programme have received a booster dose.Read More
JMPD is warning residents living on banks of Jukskei River to evacuate
The water level of the river has risen significantly as Gauteng has had heavy rain in the past few days.Read More
'Tutu was adamant that church should be there for people marganilised'
Different people pay tribute to the late Archbishop Emeritus and anti-apartheid campaigner Desmond Tutu and reflect on the TRC.Read More
How to cope with festive season blues
Proactive Health Solutions CEO Dr Fundile Nyati says so much as caused people to be sad during this season.Read More
Ramaphosa: Tutu's faith in humanity and in people was unwavering
President Cyril Ramaphosa has paid tribute to the late Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu, saying that not only has South Africa lost one of its finest patriots but we as a nation have lost one of the most courageous and beloved among us.Read More
The Arch was the midwife to South Africa's democracy - Mmusi Maimane
Different stakeholders pay tribute to the late Archbishop Emeritus and anti-apartheid campaigner Desmond Tutu.Read More
President Ramaphosa pays tribute to Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu
The last surviving South African laureate of the Nobel Peace Prize passed away in Cape Town at the age of 90.Read More