'Curfew no longer logical', Steenhuisen calls for end to lockdown restrictions





Democratic Alliance (DA) leader John Steenhuisen is calling on President Cyril Ramaphosa to end curfew before New Year's Eve.

Steenhuisen says in January, the government has to look at ending the National State of Disaster.

South Africa remains on lockdown alert level 1, with the curfew from midnight to 4am.

The hospital admission rates are very very low around the country and it appears the Omicron variant is far less dangerous than the others and there is a far higher rate of vaccination. John Steenhuisen, Leader - Democratic Alliance

To have the police and law enforcement running around to implement this curfew that nobody is really observing is anyway is a waste of resources. It's no longer logical to have this curfew. John Steenhuisen, Leader - Democratic Alliance

I can tell you now, it's highly unlikely that South Africans are going to observe that midnight curfew. Having these regulations that nobody observes undermines the rule of law. John Steenhuisen, Leader - Democratic Alliance

Listen to the full interview below: