What first time second-hand car buyers need to lookout for
Motoring expert Warren Tucker says first-time car buyers need to be careful of scams when buying second-hand cars.
Speaking to Gushwell Brooks, Tucker says explains some issues to be on the lookout for.
You have to be mindful of what you can afford and you need to take into account that it's more than the instalment.Warren Tucker, Motoring Expert
First and foremost the bank sells repo (repossessed) cars on auction, they do not give their repo cars to some guys on Jules Street and ask him to sell it on their behalf. The bank will never ask you to put a deposit down to hold the car for you.Warren Tucker, Motoring Expert
Tucker says buying a car written off car and fixing does not always yield the desired results.
If we tally all the time that you have put in this vehicle, costs and the fact that there is no guarantee that after you have done all of this the car will drive properly because it's been in a major accident, you are going to come very close or over the mark compared to purchasing one from a dealer. You will be repairing things constanty.Warren Tucker, Motoring Expert
Listen to the full interview below:
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_32517911_african-learner-driver-and-instructor-behind-a-car.html?vti=lkx5dqv8iqaldhqw3m-1-52
More from Local
City of Joburg looking at proposal to rename CBD after Archbishop Desmond Tutu
Joburg mayor Dr Mpho Phalatse says the proposal was given to the previous administration but it didn't gain the much-needed traction.Read More
Case of rhino horn suspect nabbed at OR Tambo airport postponed
Hawks Western Cape Spokesperson Lieutenant Philani Nkwalase gives details on the arrest of the man found with six pieces of rhino horns.Read More
'Curfew no longer logical', Steenhuisen calls for end to lockdown restrictions
Democratic Alliance leader John Steenhuisen explains why the lockdown curfew should end before New Year's Eve.Read More
Anglican Church outlines plans to honour the late Archbishop Tutu
Charlotte Kilbane chats to Eyewitness News reporter Nhlanhla Mabaso and Archbishop Thabo Makgoba on the week preparations.Read More
Court halts Shell's seismic survey along Wild Coast
Attorney at the Legal Resources Centre Wilmien Wicomb says they are pleased with the interim order.Read More
Tutu stood for justice saying no human is better than another - Thuli Madonsela
The Former Public Protector pays tribute to the late Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu.Read More
Healthcare workers given until 14 January to get J&J COVID booster shots
Around 50% of healthcare workers who received a primary Johnson & Johnson vaccination during phase 1 of the Sisonke programme have received a booster dose.Read More
JMPD is warning residents living on banks of Jukskei River to evacuate
The water level of the river has risen significantly as Gauteng has had heavy rain in the past few days.Read More
'Tutu was adamant that church should be there for people marganilised'
Different people pay tribute to the late Archbishop Emeritus and anti-apartheid campaigner Desmond Tutu and reflect on the TRC.Read More