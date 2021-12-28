What first time second-hand car buyers need to lookout for





Motoring expert Warren Tucker says first-time car buyers need to be careful of scams when buying second-hand cars.

Speaking to Gushwell Brooks, Tucker says explains some issues to be on the lookout for.

You have to be mindful of what you can afford and you need to take into account that it's more than the instalment. Warren Tucker, Motoring Expert

First and foremost the bank sells repo (repossessed) cars on auction, they do not give their repo cars to some guys on Jules Street and ask him to sell it on their behalf. The bank will never ask you to put a deposit down to hold the car for you. Warren Tucker, Motoring Expert

Tucker says buying a car written off car and fixing does not always yield the desired results.

If we tally all the time that you have put in this vehicle, costs and the fact that there is no guarantee that after you have done all of this the car will drive properly because it's been in a major accident, you are going to come very close or over the mark compared to purchasing one from a dealer. You will be repairing things constanty. Warren Tucker, Motoring Expert

