Case of rhino horn suspect nabbed at OR Tambo airport postponed
The case involving a 46-year old man who was found with a consignment of rhino horn at OR Tambo International Airport has been postponed to 31 December.
He appeared at the Kempton Park Magistrate's Court on Tuesday.
Speaking to Ray White, Hawks Western Cape Spokesperson Lieutenant Philani Nkwalase says they will issue a statement on how many people have been arrested in connection to this syndicate.
He was arrested on Thursday 23 December following the consignment of rhino horns were found at the airport, he was not arrested at the airport but at his home.Lieutenant Philani Nkwalase, Spokesperson - Hawks Western Cape
There was a plane scheduled to leave on 24 December to China and the consignment was going through the processes at the cargo section of the airport and s the consignment the security officer suspected that there is suspicious contents in the box that was declared of a box of chocolates.Lieutenant Philani Nkwalase, Spokesperson - Hawks Western Cape
The investigation is still ongoing. The suspect remains in custody until his bail application is finalised. The suspect was arrested in Johannesburg, he is a Chinese national and the horns were China-bound.Lieutenant Philani Nkwalase, Spokesperson - Hawks Western Cape
Listen to the full interview below:
