City of Joburg looking at proposal to rename CBD after Archbishop Desmond Tutu





The City of Johannesburg mayor Mpho Phalatse says the city is considering renaming the area around the St Mary’s Cathedral in the CBD to the 'Archbishop Desmond Tutu Precinct'.

Phalatse says this request was sent to the previous administration and it looks like they were not entertained.

The last surviving South African laureate of the Nobel Peace Prize Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu passed away in Cape Town at the age of 90 on Sunday.

Ray White speaks to Phalatse for more details.

We received the request from Father Xolani Dlwati on behalf of the St Mary’s Cathedral for that precinct to be named the 'Archbishop Desmond Tutu Precinct'. Dr Mpho Phalatse, Mayor - City of Johannesburg

It is a proposal that was given to the previous administrations before but before it never really gained traction. We will be giving it consideration but of course, there are internal processes that need to be followed and ultimately council will need to make the final call. Dr Mpho Phalatse, Mayor - City of Johannesburg

Listen to the full interview below: