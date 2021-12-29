US lifts travel ban on Southern Africa





The United States of America will as of Friday, lift ban on travel from South Africa and other countries in the region, imposed due to fear of the Omicron COVID-19 variant.

US President Joe Biden on Tuesday said the travel restrictions are no longer necessary to protect the public health and will end on Friday.

US Embassy SA acting ambassador Chargé Todd Haskell says the is no question that the pandemic hurt tourism and the proclamation by Biden is a good thing.

South African citizens must show that they are fully vaccinated and that they had a PCR test the day before the flight leave to be granted access. Chargé Todd Haskell, Acting ambassador - US Embassy SA

Listen below to the full conversation: