The Clement Manyathela Show
US lifts travel ban on Southern Africa

29 December 2021 7:01 AM
by Matshepo Sehloho
Tags:
US travel ban
coronavirus travel ban
#Covid19
Omicron

US President Joe Biden said the travel restrictions are no longer necessary to protect the public health and will end on Friday.

The United States of America will as of Friday, lift ban on travel from South Africa and other countries in the region, imposed due to fear of the Omicron COVID-19 variant.

US President Joe Biden on Tuesday said the travel restrictions are no longer necessary to protect the public health and will end on Friday.

RELATED: As Omicron sweeps across Europe, what's the point of restricting travel from SA?

US Embassy SA acting ambassador Chargé Todd Haskell says the is no question that the pandemic hurt tourism and the proclamation by Biden is a good thing.

South African citizens must show that they are fully vaccinated and that they had a PCR test the day before the flight leave to be granted access.

Chargé Todd Haskell, Acting ambassador - US Embassy SA

Listen below to the full conversation:




