Health Dept u-turns on decision to scrap COVID tracing and quarantine protocols
The national Health Department has made a u-turn on the decision to scrap contact tracing and quarantine protocols.
The announcement that these procedures would be scrapped, saying that they weren't viable in the current economic climate was welcomed by scientists.
However the department has since backtracked on the decision.
RELATED: As Omicron sweeps across Europe, what's the point of restricting travel from SA?
The department's Foster Mohale told Eyewitness News that the reason for the revision was based on a number of scientific factors, including the fact that most people have received at least one vaccine dose and developed some sort of immunity.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_54898671_sick-woman-sneezing-into-tissue-flu-woman-caught-cold.html?vti=362901-1-4
More from Local
'Locking citizens at homes for four hours everyday is against our human rights'
Beerhouse owner Randolf Jorberg says the curfew has not shown to be effective against the transmission of the coronavirus.Read More
US lifts travel ban on Southern Africa
US President Joe Biden said the travel restrictions are no longer necessary to protect the public health and will end on Friday.Read More
City of Joburg looking at proposal to rename CBD after Archbishop Desmond Tutu
Joburg mayor Dr Mpho Phalatse says the proposal was given to the previous administration but it didn't gain the much-needed traction.Read More
Case of rhino horn suspect nabbed at OR Tambo airport postponed
Hawks Western Cape Spokesperson Lieutenant Philani Nkwalase gives details on the arrest of the man found with six pieces of rhino horns.Read More
What first time second-hand car buyers need to lookout for
Motoring expert Warren Tucker says the bank always sell repossessed cars at an auction.Read More
'Curfew no longer logical', Steenhuisen calls for end to lockdown restrictions
Democratic Alliance leader John Steenhuisen explains why the lockdown curfew should end before New Year's Eve.Read More
Anglican Church outlines plans to honour the late Archbishop Tutu
Charlotte Kilbane chats to Eyewitness News reporter Nhlanhla Mabaso and Archbishop Thabo Makgoba on the week preparations.Read More
Court halts Shell's seismic survey along Wild Coast
Attorney at the Legal Resources Centre Wilmien Wicomb says they are pleased with the interim order.Read More
Tutu stood for justice saying no human is better than another - Thuli Madonsela
The Former Public Protector pays tribute to the late Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu.Read More