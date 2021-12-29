Health Dept u-turns on decision to scrap COVID tracing and quarantine protocols





The national Health Department has made a u-turn on the decision to scrap contact tracing and quarantine protocols.

The announcement that these procedures would be scrapped, saying that they weren't viable in the current economic climate was welcomed by scientists.

However the department has since backtracked on the decision.

The department's Foster Mohale told Eyewitness News that the reason for the revision was based on a number of scientific factors, including the fact that most people have received at least one vaccine dose and developed some sort of immunity.