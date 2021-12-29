'Locking citizens at homes for four hours everyday is against our human rights'





Beerhouse owner Randolf Jorberg is calling on resident Cyril Ramaphosa to end curfew before New Year's Eve.

Jorberg says Ramaphosa must lift the curfew once and for all as 21 months of living under a curfew are too long.

South Africa remains on lockdown alert level 1, with the curfew from midnight to 4am.

Locking citizens into their homes for four hours everyday is against our human rights. It has not shown to be effective against the transmission of the coronavirus. Randolf Jorberg, Owner - Beerhouse

