'Mentally incapacitated' man imprisoned for 7 years pleads for legal help





An emotional 63-years-old man is calling on the legal fraternity to come to his aid.

The man called into the Clement Manyathela Show hosted by Aubrey Masango that he has been in Johannesburg Prison for seven years.

Seroba says he was sentenced to jail despite medical records showing he was mentally incapacitated when he committed the crime.

I am 63-years-old and I am a first-time offender. I was a psychiatric patient when I committed this thing and I have all the reports that show I didn't have the capacity. Seroba, Caller

My situation was proven beyond reasonable doubt that I was incapacitated. Both reports from Sterkfontein and Weskoppies came into my favour saying I did not have the capacity when I committed the crime. Seroba, Caller

Listen the call from 39:00 minutes: