'Testing someone with no COVID-19 symptoms is a waste of money'
The South African Medical Association chairperson Dr Angelique Coetzee says the decision to scrap contact tracing and quarantine protocols was done on scientific basis and it made a lot of sense on the medical fraternity.
However, now that the national Health Department is backtracking and basis its decision on unnamed stakeholders which doesn't help and assist anyone.
Speaking to Charlotte Kilbane on The Midday Report, Coetzee says it seems the was pressure on the department to backtrack.
The circular that was released last week, made a lot of sense. From my own experience working with public sector patients as well as private sector patients, is that people working in government departments love to quarantine.Dr Angelique Coetzee, Chairperson - South African Medical Association
The old contact tracing and quarantine protocols make no sense and testing someone with no symptoms is a waste of money.Dr Angelique Coetzee, Chairperson - South African Medical Association
Listen below to the full conversation:
