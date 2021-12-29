3 tips to help develop a saving habit





Financial Educator Vuyelwa Gxoyiya says whatever money you spend be it your salary, a grant, from your business or side hustler you should budget for it.

Speaking to Gushwell Brooks, Gxoyiya lists tips to help you have a healthy financial 2022.

You need to know what money is coming it. We have a tendency of forgetting how much we earn. One of the other things we tend to forget is bank charges. Vuyelwa “Mrs Gee” Gxoyiya, Financial Educator

You need to figure out the money going out and monitor your budget. Vuyelwa “Mrs Gee” Gxoyiya, Financial Educator

Gxoyiya says customers need to use bank and store reward points to their advantage.

Instead of using these points now and again, how about you keep them from January to January because chances are by January you can use them to buy stationery. Vuyelwa “Mrs Gee” Gxoyiya, Financial Educator

