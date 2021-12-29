Joburg EMS urges safe use of fireworks on NYE





The City of Johannesburg Emergency Services (EMS) is urging residents to use fireworks careful on New Year's Eve.

EMS spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi says they are raising awareness about the dangers of fireworks.

This is the second year South Africans will be ushering in the new year under lockdown regulations.

From us, if it was possible we would discourage parents out there to buy these fireworks. Robert Mulaudzi, Spokesperson - Joburg Emergency Management Services

You can only ignite fireworks an hour before midnight on New Year's Eve and an hour after midnight. On New Year's Day, it's between 7 and 10 in the evening. After those days residents are not allowed to ignite fireworks. Robert Mulaudzi, Spokesperson - Joburg Emergency Management Services

Listen to the full interview below: