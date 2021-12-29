High Court dismisses urgent applications by Zimbabwe Exemption Permit holders
The High Court has dismissed the urgent application by two organisations to overturn the decision taken by the Minister of Home Affairs not to renew the Zimbabwe Exemption Permits (ZEP).
This comes after the department announced it will not renew ZEP and it's imposing a condition giving a 12-month grace period during which time ZEP holders need to regularise their stay through normal immigration laws of the country.
Ray White speaks to Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi about this.
In 2010, Zimbabweans were given what is called Zimbabwe Exemption Permit or a special permit. It was a special dispensation given to Zimbabweans by virtue of what was happening in their country. It has been renewed three times already with the belief that things will change in Zimbabwe.Dr Aaron Motsoaledi, Minister of Home Affairs
We have decided as the South African government that we are no longer going to renew it, we stop it but we give them a 12 months grace period so that they don't become illegal. They must apply for other regular permits that are there.Dr Aaron Motsoaledi, Minister of Home Affairs
The number affected by this move on ZEP is 178,000 people. So if there is a massive influx it will be from this 178,000.Dr Aaron Motsoaledi, Minister of Home Affairs
Listen to the full interview below:
Source : https://www.123rf.com/stock-photo/passport_airport.html
