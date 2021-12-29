Streaming issues? Report here
[WATCH LIVE] Memorial service for Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Mpilo Tutu

29 December 2021 6:07 PM
by Zanele Zama
Tags:
Memorial service
Archbishop Desmond Tutu

The official memorial service for Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Mpilo Tutu.

More from Local

High Court dismisses urgent applications by Zimbabwe Exemption Permit holders

29 December 2021 5:56 PM

Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi explains how this will affect ZEP holders and the way forward.

Joburg EMS urges safe use of fireworks on NYE

29 December 2021 4:36 PM

EMS spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi says if it was possible they would encourage parents not to but fireworks.

3 tips to help develop a saving habit

29 December 2021 3:01 PM

Financial Educator Vuyelwa Gxoyiya says having a budget and monitoring it is crucial.

'Testing someone with no COVID-19 symptoms is a waste of money'

29 December 2021 12:52 PM

The South African Medical Association's Dr Angelique Coetzee says the old contact tracing and quarantine rules didn't make sense.

'Mentally incapacitated' man imprisoned for 7 years pleads for legal help

29 December 2021 11:08 AM

63-year-old Seroba called into the Clement Manyathela Show's openline and says he was sentenced to prison beside mentally incapacitated.

'Locking citizens at homes for four hours everyday is against our human rights'

29 December 2021 8:24 AM

Beerhouse owner Randolf Jorberg says the curfew has not shown to be effective against the transmission of the coronavirus.

Health Dept u-turns on decision to scrap COVID tracing and quarantine protocols

29 December 2021 7:42 AM

Scientists welcomed the decision that these procedures would be scrapped saying that they weren't viable in this economic climate.

US lifts travel ban on Southern Africa

29 December 2021 7:01 AM

US President Joe Biden said the travel restrictions are no longer necessary to protect the public health and will end on Friday.

City of Joburg looking at proposal to rename CBD after Archbishop Desmond Tutu

28 December 2021 6:02 PM

Joburg mayor Dr Mpho Phalatse says the proposal was given to the previous administration but it didn't gain the much-needed traction.

Case of rhino horn suspect nabbed at OR Tambo airport postponed

28 December 2021 5:08 PM

Hawks Western Cape Spokesperson Lieutenant Philani Nkwalase gives details on the arrest of the man found with six pieces of rhino horns.

