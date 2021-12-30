Local travel can help mitigate COVID-19 impact on conservation tourism in SA





Southern University of Science and Technology in Shenzen, China scientist Dr Alexander Braczkowski says about half of all Africans working in the eco-tourism sector across the continent lost their jobs due to the coronavirus pandemic.

After the pandemic hit, there was evidence in the first quarter that poaching increased, he adds.

Interestingly in South Africa, the restriction in travel reduced the movement and rhino syndicates. When the hard lockdown hit South Africa, the poaching rate in South Africa went down, but those rebounded this year. Dr Alexander Braczkowski, Scientist - Southern University of Science and Technology in Shenzen, China

He says a push towards local tourism can help mitigate the negative impact of the pandemic.

