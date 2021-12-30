Streaming issues? Report here
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
Joburg set to host memorial service for late Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu

30 December 2021 8:30 AM
by Matshepo Sehloho
Tags:
Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu
Archbishop Desmond Tutu
Memorial
RIP

Mourners will gather at the Wanderers Anglican Church Cathedral in Joburg for the last leg of the Johannesburg tributes.

Residents of Joburg will get their chance on Thursday to bid farewell to the late Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu.

The Wanderers Cathedral will hold a service after mourners held a prayer service at the late archbishop's house in Soweto on Wednesday.

RELATED: Anglican Church outlines plans to honour the late Archbishop Tutu

Mourners will gather at the Wanderers Anglican Church Cathedral in Joburg for the last leg of the Johannesburg tributes.




