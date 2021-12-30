Joburg set to host memorial service for late Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu





Residents of Joburg will get their chance on Thursday to bid farewell to the late Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu.

The Wanderers Cathedral will hold a service after mourners held a prayer service at the late archbishop's house in Soweto on Wednesday.

Mourners will gather at the Wanderers Anglican Church Cathedral in Joburg for the last leg of the Johannesburg tributes.