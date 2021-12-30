SA COVID-19 fatalities stand at 90,935 as 81 people succumb to virus





According to the Health Department 81 more people have died in South Africa after contracting COVID-19 taking the country's known death toll to 90,935.

The county has also recorded 9,020 positive cases bringing the cumulative number of coronavirus cases identified in to 3, 433, 554.

On the vaccine front, 27.9 million jabs have been administered in the country so far but many people still need to go back and get their second Pfizer shots.