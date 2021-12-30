SA COVID-19 fatalities stand at 90,935 as 81 people succumb to virus
According to the Health Department 81 more people have died in South Africa after contracting COVID-19 taking the country's known death toll to 90,935.
The county has also recorded 9,020 positive cases bringing the cumulative number of coronavirus cases identified in to 3, 433, 554.
On the vaccine front, 27.9 million jabs have been administered in the country so far but many people still need to go back and get their second Pfizer shots.
As of today the cumulative number of #COVID19 cases identified in SA is 3 433 554 with 9 020 new cases reported. Today 81 deaths have been reported bringing the total to 90 935 deaths. The cumulative number of recoveries now stand at 3 145 543 with a recovery rate of 91,6% pic.twitter.com/M5KMDlGQHu— Department of Health (@HealthZA) December 29, 2021
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_54898671_sick-woman-sneezing-into-tissue-flu-woman-caught-cold.html?vti=362901-1-4
