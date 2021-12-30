WATCH LIVE: Memorial service for Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu
Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu memorial service is underway at St Mary's Cathedral in Johannesburg.
Meanwhile, the Arch will lie in state at St George's Cathedral from today to give mourners more time to pay personal tribute.
Hundreds of South Africans are expected to pay their respects to him in the coming days as his body lies in state.
His funeral will take place on Saturday.
