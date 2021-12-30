Mourners brave rain to view Tutu's body as he lies in repose





Archbishop Emmeritus Desmond Tutu's body on Thursday was carried into St George's Cathedral where he lies in repose for the next two days.

Mourners in Cape Town will be able to pay their respects to the anti-apartheid icon.

RELATED: Memorial service for Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu

Charlotte Kilbane on The Midday Report chats to Eyewitness News reporter Kaylynn Palm to give more insight on the matter.

The mood is sombre and people are emotional as mourners are paying their last respect. I spoke to a woman who said it feels like there has been a death in the family. Kaylynn Palm, Reporter - Eyewitness News

People are emotional but are braving the rain and waiting their turn to go in and view the body. Kaylynn Palm, Reporter - Eyewitness News

The Arch passed away on Boxing Day at the age of 90 and will be laid to rest at St George's on Saturday.

Listen below to the full conversation: