Gauteng faces possibility of thunderstorms for next 7 days
Gauteng weather is likely to serve a wet New Year’s.
The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has issued a level 2 warning for possible severe thunderstorms in Gauteng.
Meanwhile, KwaZulu-Natal and Limpopo have been cautioned about the impact of severe thunderstorms.
South African Weather Service Meteorologist Wayne Venter explains.
We do have a possibility of some thunderstorms for the next seven days in Gauteng. Very isolated thunderstorms are expected today and tomorrow.Wayne Venter, Meteorologist - South African Weather Service
For now, we only have a level 2 out and it's mainly for the afternoon into the early evenings, people should be aware of thunderstorms which can be severe later on today.Wayne Venter, Meteorologist - South African Weather Service
Listen to the full interview below:
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_48354992_rain-drops-falling-from-a-black-umbrella-concept-for-bad-weather-winter-or-protection.html
