Gauteng faces possibility of thunderstorms for next 7 days





Gauteng weather is likely to serve a wet New Year’s.

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has issued a level 2 warning for possible severe thunderstorms in Gauteng.

Meanwhile, KwaZulu-Natal and Limpopo have been cautioned about the impact of severe thunderstorms.

South African Weather Service Meteorologist Wayne Venter explains.

We do have a possibility of some thunderstorms for the next seven days in Gauteng. Very isolated thunderstorms are expected today and tomorrow. Wayne Venter, Meteorologist - South African Weather Service

For now, we only have a level 2 out and it's mainly for the afternoon into the early evenings, people should be aware of thunderstorms which can be severe later on today. Wayne Venter, Meteorologist - South African Weather Service

Listen to the full interview below: