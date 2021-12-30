Eskom connects Kusile unit 4 to national grid for the first time
Unit 4 of the Kusile Power Station project has been connected to the national grid for the first time.
Eskom says this synchronisation milestone meant four generating units of the power station were now connected to the grid and would contribute an additional 800 megawatts to the country’s power system.
Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha gives more details.
It will be handed over to the generation division after six months. That commercial handover will mark the completion of construction activity on this particular unit.Sikonathi Mantshantsha, Spokesperson - Eskom
This will mean two-thirds of the power station are not online helping to ease the supply constraints.Sikonathi Mantshantsha, Spokesperson - Eskom
Mantshantsha says they are able to supply electricity comfortable during this time of the year.
During the first week of January, half of Koeberg will be taken offline that is Unit 2 for the long outage to extend the life of the power station by another 20 years. The unit will be off for 155 days, which on its own will significantly put pressure on the grid.Sikonathi Mantshantsha, Spokesperson - Eskom
Listen to the full interview below:
Source : Facebook
More from Local
Gauteng faces possibility of thunderstorms for next 7 days
South African Weather Service Meteorologist Wayne Venter gives a weather forecast for Gauteng, KZN and Limpopo.Read More
Mourners brave rain to view Tutu's body as he lies in repose
Eyewitness News reporter Kaylynn Palm says the mood is sombre as people are paying their last respect to the apartheid icon.Read More
WATCH LIVE: Memorial service for Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu
Mourners are paying their respects to Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu at the St Mary's Cathedral in Johannesburg.Read More
SA COVID-19 fatalities stand at 90,935 as 81 people succumb to virus
The county has also recorded 9,020 positive cases bringing the cumulative number of coronavirus cases identified to 3,433,554.Read More
Joburg set to host memorial service for late Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu
Mourners will gather at the Wanderers Anglican Church Cathedral in Joburg for the last leg of the Johannesburg tributes.Read More
Local travel can help mitigate COVID-19 impact on conservation tourism in SA
Dr Alexander Braczkowski reflects on the pandemic's impact in the tourism industry.Read More
[WATCH LIVE] Memorial service for Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Mpilo Tutu
The official memorial service for Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Mpilo Tutu.Read More
High Court dismisses urgent applications by Zimbabwe Exemption Permit holders
Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi explains how this will affect ZEP holders and the way forward.Read More
Joburg EMS urges safe use of fireworks on NYE
EMS spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi says if it was possible they would encourage parents not to but fireworks.Read More