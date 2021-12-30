Eskom connects Kusile unit 4 to national grid for the first time





Unit 4 of the Kusile Power Station project has been connected to the national grid for the first time.

Eskom says this synchronisation milestone meant four generating units of the power station were now connected to the grid and would contribute an additional 800 megawatts to the country’s power system.

Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha gives more details.

It will be handed over to the generation division after six months. That commercial handover will mark the completion of construction activity on this particular unit. Sikonathi Mantshantsha, Spokesperson - Eskom

This will mean two-thirds of the power station are not online helping to ease the supply constraints. Sikonathi Mantshantsha, Spokesperson - Eskom

Mantshantsha says they are able to supply electricity comfortable during this time of the year.

During the first week of January, half of Koeberg will be taken offline that is Unit 2 for the long outage to extend the life of the power station by another 20 years. The unit will be off for 155 days, which on its own will significantly put pressure on the grid. Sikonathi Mantshantsha, Spokesperson - Eskom

