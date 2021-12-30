Why South Africans choose wine and gin over beer
South Africans are likely to choose wine and gin over beer, a new study has shown.
The survey found that 43% of South African adults drink wine, while 33% are gin drinkers.
Ray White speaks to BrandMapp Director Brandon De Kock.
More people are going towards the wines and the gins because of the wide variety of the wine and also the price.Brandon De Kock, Director - BrandMapp
Gin seems to be popular now with the younger folks and the older folks are sticking to beer.Brandon De Kock, Director - BrandMapp
There will always be space for beer.Brandon De Kock, Director - BrandMapp
Listen to the full interview below:
