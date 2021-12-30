Streaming issues? Report here
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Why South Africans choose wine and gin over beer

30 December 2021 6:06 PM
by Zanele Zama
Tags:
Wine
Alcohol
Beer
gin

BrandMapp Director Brandon De Kock gives details of their latest survey that show South Africans prefer wine and gin this festive season.

South Africans are likely to choose wine and gin over beer, a new study has shown.

The survey found that 43% of South African adults drink wine, while 33% are gin drinkers.

Ray White speaks to BrandMapp Director Brandon De Kock.

More people are going towards the wines and the gins because of the wide variety of the wine and also the price.

Brandon De Kock, Director - BrandMapp  

Gin seems to be popular now with the younger folks and the older folks are sticking to beer.

Brandon De Kock, Director - BrandMapp  

There will always be space for beer.

Brandon De Kock, Director - BrandMapp  

Listen to the full interview below:




30 December 2021 6:06 PM
by Zanele Zama
Tags:
Wine
Alcohol
Beer
gin

