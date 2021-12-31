You can now go out past midnight, Govt lifts curfew, eases level 1 restrictions
Ahead of New Year's even celebrations expected on Friday night, Government has announced the lifting of the curfew, as well as other changes to lockdown regulations on Thursday.
Cabinet approved the further easing of lockdown level 1 restrictions, saying that it appeared that the country had passed the peak of the fourth COVID-19 wave.
Government previously had a curfew in place from midnight until 4am.
RELATED: 'Curfew no longer logical', Steenhuisen calls for end to lockdown restrictions
The Presidency also confirmed that gatherings are now restricted to no more than 1000 people indoors, and a limit of 2000 people at outdoor events.
The lifting of curfew comes after business owners and those in the hospitality sector pushed to have it lifted in time for New Year's Eve celebrations. The Democratic Alliance (DA) also backed the call.
RELATED: 'Locking citizens at homes for four hours everyday is against our human rights'
In a statement on Thursday night, the Health Department said it had reported a 29.7% decrease in the number of new COVID cases detected in the week ending on Christmas Day compared to the week before.
Cases declined in all provinces except for the Western Cape (14% increase) and the Eastern Cape (18% increase) while there had also been a drop in hospital admissions in all provinces except for the Western Cape.
The data means that South Africa had spare capacity to admit patients for routine health services.
CABINET APPROVES CHANGES TO COVID-19 REGULATIONS— Presidency | South Africa 🇿🇦 (@PresidencyZA) December 30, 2021
A special Cabinet meeting held earlier today, 30 December 2021, has approved several changes to the Adjusted Alert Level 1 COVID-19 regulations.
All indicators suggest the country may have passed the peak of the fourth wave at a national level."— Presidency | South Africa 🇿🇦 (@PresidencyZA) December 30, 2021
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_110382124_friends-having-fun-at-a-music-festival.html?vti=lyeyx4ucx2y7aerjt7-1-2
More from Local
JMPD sends stern warning against illegal use of fireworks on New Year's Eve
The department said it did not want a repeat of past incidents where the elderly and animals were traumatised by fireworks.Read More
Eskom connects Kusile unit 4 to national grid for the first time
The power utility spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha says currently they are able to supply electricity comfortably.Read More
Gauteng faces possibility of thunderstorms for next 7 days
South African Weather Service Meteorologist Wayne Venter gives a weather forecast for Gauteng, KZN and Limpopo.Read More
Mourners brave rain to view Tutu's body as he lies in repose
Eyewitness News reporter Kaylynn Palm says the mood is sombre as people are paying their last respect to the apartheid icon.Read More
WATCH LIVE: Memorial service for Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu
Mourners are paying their respects to Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu at the St Mary's Cathedral in Johannesburg.Read More
SA COVID-19 fatalities stand at 90,935 as 81 people succumb to virus
The county has also recorded 9,020 positive cases bringing the cumulative number of coronavirus cases identified to 3,433,554.Read More
Joburg set to host memorial service for late Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu
Mourners will gather at the Wanderers Anglican Church Cathedral in Joburg for the last leg of the Johannesburg tributes.Read More
Local travel can help mitigate COVID-19 impact on conservation tourism in SA
Dr Alexander Braczkowski reflects on the pandemic's impact in the tourism industry.Read More
[WATCH LIVE] Memorial service for Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Mpilo Tutu
The official memorial service for Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Mpilo Tutu.Read More