You can now go out past midnight, Govt lifts curfew, eases level 1 restrictions





Ahead of New Year's even celebrations expected on Friday night, Government has announced the lifting of the curfew, as well as other changes to lockdown regulations on Thursday.

Cabinet approved the further easing of lockdown level 1 restrictions, saying that it appeared that the country had passed the peak of the fourth COVID-19 wave.

Government previously had a curfew in place from midnight until 4am.

The Presidency also confirmed that gatherings are now restricted to no more than 1000 people indoors, and a limit of 2000 people at outdoor events.

The lifting of curfew comes after business owners and those in the hospitality sector pushed to have it lifted in time for New Year's Eve celebrations. The Democratic Alliance (DA) also backed the call.

In a statement on Thursday night, the Health Department said it had reported a 29.7% decrease in the number of new COVID cases detected in the week ending on Christmas Day compared to the week before.

Cases declined in all provinces except for the Western Cape (14% increase) and the Eastern Cape (18% increase) while there had also been a drop in hospital admissions in all provinces except for the Western Cape.

The data means that South Africa had spare capacity to admit patients for routine health services.

