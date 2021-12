JMPD sends stern warning against illegal use of fireworks on New Year's Eve

The Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) has issued a warning to Johannesburg residents who intend to set off fireworks this New Year's Eve.

The department said it did not want a repeat of past incidents where the elderly and animals were traumatised by fireworks that were illegally discharged.

It has outlined law enforcement's plan to clamp down on destructive behaviour, with some already making plans to celebrate in public spaces following government's announcement of eased level 1 restrictions.

Know your #joburgbylaws

❌Fireworks may not be sold by street hawkers or out of a vehicle or from spaza shop

❌No person may deal in fireworks unless that person holds the required licence

