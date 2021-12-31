JMPD sends stern warning against illegal use of fireworks on New Year's Eve
The Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) has issued a warning to Johannesburg residents who intend to set off fireworks this New Year's Eve.
The department said it did not want a repeat of past incidents where the elderly and animals were traumatised by fireworks that were illegally discharged.
It has outlined law enforcement's plan to clamp down on destructive behaviour, with some already making plans to celebrate in public spaces following government's announcement of eased level 1 restrictions.
#JMPD SENDS A STERN WARNING AGAINST ILLEGAL USE OF FIREWORKS!https://t.co/ONZK79fqqB@LMoshwane @David_S_Tembe @mphophalatse1 @Angelfa47370841 @LillianSelapisa @CoJPublicSafety @CityofJoburgZA @WayneMinnaar2 @Abramjee @GP_CommSafety— Jo'burg Metro Police Department - JMPD (@JoburgMPD) December 31, 2021
Know your #joburgbylaws— City of Joburg EMS (@CityofJoburgEMS) December 30, 2021
❌Fireworks may not be sold by street hawkers or out of a vehicle or from spaza shop
❌No person may deal in fireworks unless that person holds the required licence
❌It's an offence to sell fireworks to a child or person under the age of 16 #SaferJoburg pic.twitter.com/rNVzNOpdA3
