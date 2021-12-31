Restaurant Association welcomes move to ease level 1 restrictions





The Restaurant Association of South Africa has welcomed the move by the government to ease level 1 lockdown regulations.

The Presidency made the announcement on Thursday night that curfew has been lifted and gatherings are now restricted to no more than 1000 people indoors, and a limit of 2000 people at outdoor events.

Speaking to Aubrey Masango, Restaurant Association of South Africa CEO Wendy Alberts says the curfew was a problem for their industry.

RELATED: You can now go out past midnight, Govt lifts curfew, eases level 1 restrictions

This creates good morale for us as South Africans as we move into a new year. It is really good timing to reinvent ourselves and regain our confidence. Wendy Alberts, CEO - Restaurant Association of South Africa

This is an opportunity for us to be proudly South African, rebuild ourselves and bring people back to work. Wendy Alberts, CEO - Restaurant Association of South Africa

Listen to the full interviews below: