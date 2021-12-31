Restaurant Association welcomes move to ease level 1 restrictions
The Restaurant Association of South Africa has welcomed the move by the government to ease level 1 lockdown regulations.
The Presidency made the announcement on Thursday night that curfew has been lifted and gatherings are now restricted to no more than 1000 people indoors, and a limit of 2000 people at outdoor events.
Speaking to Aubrey Masango, Restaurant Association of South Africa CEO Wendy Alberts says the curfew was a problem for their industry.
RELATED: You can now go out past midnight, Govt lifts curfew, eases level 1 restrictions
This creates good morale for us as South Africans as we move into a new year. It is really good timing to reinvent ourselves and regain our confidence.Wendy Alberts, CEO - Restaurant Association of South Africa
This is an opportunity for us to be proudly South African, rebuild ourselves and bring people back to work.Wendy Alberts, CEO - Restaurant Association of South Africa
Listen to the full interviews below:
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_38075841_restaurant-interior.html
More from Local
SAPS ready for New Year's Eve celebrations
Police national spokesperson Brigadier Vish Naidoo says they have intensified deployment and visibility across the country.Read More
Happy New Year: Ramaphosa remembers those we lost in 2021
Delivering his New Year’s message on Friday, the president said the pandemic had taken its toll.Read More
Police seize Cape Town-bound mandrax shipments worth R4.3m
Police and the Hawks responded to information and pulled over two vehicles along the N2 highway.Read More
Joburg and Cape Town mayors pay tribute to to Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu
Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis and Joburg mayor Dr Mpho Phalatsi pay a fitting tribute to the late arch.Read More
JMPD sends stern warning against illegal use of fireworks on New Year's Eve
The department said it did not want a repeat of past incidents where the elderly and animals were traumatised by fireworks.Read More
You can now go out past midnight, Govt lifts curfew, eases level 1 restrictions
Cabinet approved the further easing of lockdown level 1 restrictions, citing that SA had passed the fourth COVID-19 wave peak.Read More
Eskom connects Kusile unit 4 to national grid for the first time
The power utility spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha says currently they are able to supply electricity comfortably.Read More
Gauteng faces possibility of thunderstorms for next 7 days
South African Weather Service Meteorologist Wayne Venter gives a weather forecast for Gauteng, KZN and Limpopo.Read More
Mourners brave rain to view Tutu's body as he lies in repose
Eyewitness News reporter Kaylynn Palm says the mood is sombre as people are paying their last respect to the apartheid icon.Read More