Joburg and Cape Town mayors pay tribute to to Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu





Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu was genuinely loved and had a great impact on may lives in Cape Town.

Even without ever having met him, it is an honour to be of service during this time. Geordin Hill-Lewis, Mayor- Cape Town

Phalatse says Tutu was such a relatable man who was accessible and was the people's archbishop.

Many of us who never met him, feel like we actually have. I draw a lot of parallels from him even though he was a man of the church and I am in the market place. Dr Mpho Phalatse, Mayor - Johannesburg

The Arch passed away on Boxing Day at the age of 90.

Tutu's body is lying in repose at St George's Cathedral in Cape Town for a second day on Friday.

He will be laid to rest on Saturday.

