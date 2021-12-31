Joburg and Cape Town mayors pay tribute to to Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu
Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu was genuinely loved and had a great impact on may lives in Cape Town.
RELATED: Mourners brave rain to view Tutu's body as he lies in repose These are sentiments shared by Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis who along with his Joburg counterpart Dr Mpho Phalatsi have paid tribute to the Arch.
Even without ever having met him, it is an honour to be of service during this time.Geordin Hill-Lewis, Mayor- Cape Town
Phalatse says Tutu was such a relatable man who was accessible and was the people's archbishop.
Many of us who never met him, feel like we actually have. I draw a lot of parallels from him even though he was a man of the church and I am in the market place.Dr Mpho Phalatse, Mayor - Johannesburg
The Arch passed away on Boxing Day at the age of 90.
Tutu's body is lying in repose at St George's Cathedral in Cape Town for a second day on Friday.
He will be laid to rest on Saturday.
Listen below to the full conversation:
Source : Saya Pierce-Jones/Eyewitness News
