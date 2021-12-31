WC govt calls for end of National State of Disaster





Western Cape premier Alan Winde says the National State of Disaster needs to be scrapped so that the country normalises how it deals with the coronavirus pandemic.

Government has announced the lifting of the curfew, as well as other changes to lockdown regulations on Thursday.

Speaking to Charlotte Kilbane on The Midday Report Winde says the country needs to focus on the next pandemic which is poverty.

The tools to deal with the pandemic need to be regionalised as the virus doesn't attack the whole country at the same time. Alan Winde, Premier - Western Cape

