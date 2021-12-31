WC govt calls for end of National State of Disaster
Western Cape premier Alan Winde says the National State of Disaster needs to be scrapped so that the country normalises how it deals with the coronavirus pandemic.
Government has announced the lifting of the curfew, as well as other changes to lockdown regulations on Thursday.
Speaking to Charlotte Kilbane on The Midday Report Winde says the country needs to focus on the next pandemic which is poverty.
The tools to deal with the pandemic need to be regionalised as the virus doesn't attack the whole country at the same time.Alan Winde, Premier - Western Cape
'Tutu was adamant that church should be there for people marganilised'
Different people pay tribute to the late Archbishop Emeritus and anti-apartheid campaigner Desmond Tutu and reflect on the TRC.Read More
As Omicron sweeps across Europe, what's the point of restricting travel from SA?
Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa discusses the Tourism Business Council's open letter to the head of the EU Delegation on The Money Show.Read More
Leaked Ramaphosa audio 'only serves to perpetuate distortion of NEC discussions'
ANC head of the presidency Sibongile Besani clarifies the leaked audio of ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa speaking about CR17 funding.Read More
Former president Jacob Zuma granted leave to appeal medical parole ruling
Judge Matojane says that his order that Zuma's time on medical parole should not be counted as part of his sentence may be found to unfairly impact on the former president, whose medical parole matter will now be decided by the Supreme Court of Appeal.Read More
Familiarise yourself with foreign countries regulations when traveling - Dirco
Head of public diplomacy Clayson Monyela says people are advised to register with the department when going overseas.Read More
Bongani Baloyi: My chapter with the DA is closed
Former mayor of Midvaal Bongani Baloyi speaks about his termination of the Democratic Alliance membership.Read More
'Like a lot of other black leaders in the DA, Baloyi had become quite distant'
Eyewitness News senior politics journalist Tshidi Madia gives her views after former Midvaal mayor Bongani Baloyi resigned from the Democratic AllianceRead More
We are working hard to sort out Ekurhuleni problems - Tania Campbell
The Ekurhuleni executive mayor tells Clement Manyathela about plans to tackle challenges in EkurhuleniRead More
Court dismisses Bathabile Dlamini's bid to evade pergury trial
The former minister's application to have her perjury charges discharged has been dismissed in the Johannesburg Magistrates Court.Read More