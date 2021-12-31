Police seize Cape Town-bound mandrax shipments worth R4.3m
CAPE TOWN - Mandrax tablets worth an estimated R4.3 million being transported from Gauteng to Cape Town have been confiscated by authorities.
Police and the Hawks responded to information and pulled over two vehicles along the N2 highway.
The first vehicle was spotted in Grabouw.
The Hawks' Philani Nkwalase: "A joint police team pulled the vehicle over and conducted a search that resulted in the detection of 24 packets of mandrax tablets totalling 24,000 capsules valued at approximately R840,000."
#sapsHQ Over R4.3 million worth of Mandrax seized and duo arrested on the N2 highway enroute to Cape Town by #Hawks together with Crime Intelligence, Flying squad Hermanus, Dog Unit Hermanus and Provincial Traffic officials.#DrugsOffTheStreets NPhttps://t.co/xVvIsjPcK9 pic.twitter.com/vxeQoH7p4d— SA Police Service 🇿🇦 (@SAPoliceService) December 31, 2021
Nkwalase said that a second vehicle was spotted in Heidelberg.
"A total of 100 000 mandrax tablets contained in 100 packets hidden in a false or makeshift compartment under the flatbed were found after the vehicle was stopped and searched by the joint police team," Nkwalase said.
Both drivers have been arrested.
This article first appeared on EWN : Police seize Cape Town-bound mandrax shipments worth R4.3m
Source : @SAPoliceService/Twitter
