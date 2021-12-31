SAPS ready for New Year's Eve celebrations





As the countdown begins to the New Year, the South African Police Service says the lifting of the curfew for tonight will put a strain on their security forces.

On Thursday the Presidency announced that the curfew has been lifted and there will be no limitation on people's movements.

Charlotte Kilbane speaks to SAPS national spokesperson Brigadier Vish Naidoo.

Since the start of the pandemic we've once had curfew over this period of time and all the other years we have been policing them diligently making sure that people are behaving and that people feel safe. Brigadier Vish Naidoo, Spokesperson - National Police

We've promised to intensify our operations as well as our visibility during this peak period of the festive season. We are ready for any eventuality together with other security forces. Brigadier Vish Naidoo, Spokesperson - National Police

