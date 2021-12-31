'We are helping govt in fight against Covid-19', says Liquor Traders Association





The Liquor Traders Association says it welcomes the cautious relief on the lockdown regulations.

The presidency announced that gatherings are now restricted to no more than 1000 people indoors, and a limit of 2000 people at outdoor events.

Speaking to Ray White Liquor Traders Association spokesperson Lucky Ntimande says the ease of restrictions will help their businesses.

We know that the lifting of the ban and easing of restrictions brings an added responsibility to us liquor trades meaning we must ensure we create an even safe zone in our premises which we welcome. Lucky Ntimande, Spokesperson - Liquor Traders Association

We welcome the announcement by the president to ease off on the curfew because we know that the hospitality industry is dependant on that. Lucky Ntimande, Spokesperson - Liquor Traders Association

We are running two programmes on the ground to make sure we support the government in the fight against Covid-19. Lucky Ntimande, Spokesperson - Liquor Traders Association

Listen to the full interview below: