Tributes pour in for legendary actress Betty White
Tributes are pouring in for award-winning actress Betty White.
The 'Golden Girl' made US television audiences laugh for more than seven decades, starring on popular sitcoms The Golden Girls and The Mary Tyler Moore Show'.
She passed away at the age of 99 at her home.
Betty White: First Lady Of Television — and our hearts. Rest in Peace ❤️ pic.twitter.com/AInUQ80HHn— Netflix (@netflix) December 31, 2021
The world looks different now. She was great at defying expectation. She managed to grow very old and somehow, not old enough. We’ll miss you, Betty. Now you know the secret. pic.twitter.com/uevwerjobS— Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) December 31, 2021
Betty White dying three weeks before she turned 100 is the final act of performer whose timing was always sharp, always unexpected, and even with the warmest of characters, always a little dangerous. No one else could live to 99 and so perfectly leave us wanting more.— Guy Branum (@guybranum) December 31, 2021
Rest in Peace Betty White pic.twitter.com/DuwB851nco— Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) December 31, 2021
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_58776819_betty-white-at-the-los-angeles-premiere-of-the-proposal-held-at-the-el-capitan-theatre-in-hollywood-.html?vti=mihnno5yb567t1pj0z-1-1
More from Entertainment
'I try to be as original as possible,' says Ntando Bangani
The musician told Gushwell Brooks on #702Unplugged that it is important to learn to write own music.Read More
[WATCH] Elephants reuniting with their caretaker after 14 months goes viral
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
[WATCH] Viral reckless driver climbing out car window arrested
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
[WATCH] Woman breastfeeding a cat onboard an aeroplane has everyone talking
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
Amazon delivery driver saving client's daughter from pit bull goes viral
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
'It's nice to watch a Christmas movie with braai and a swimming pool'
Film Critic Gayle Edmunds reviews How To Ruin Christmas: The Funeral.Read More
I am a world-touring artist and happy to back home - Nomfusi Ngonyama
The musician tells Relebogile Mabotja on #702Unplugged about her life and career after another series of shows in Germany this month.Read More
[WATCH] Rassie Erasmus enjoying his holidays leaves everyone in stitches
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
[WATCH] Man saving goldfish from choking goes viral
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
More from World
As Omicron sweeps across Europe, what's the point of restricting travel from SA?
Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa discusses the Tourism Business Council's open letter to the head of the EU Delegation on The Money Show.Read More
Elon Musk named Time's 'Person of the Year' - what if he'd stayed in SA?
Bruce Whitfield interviews Prof. Keith Breckenridge from the Wits Institute For Social And Economic Research (Wiser).Read More
China property giant defaults on debt, 'symptomatic of country's debt buildup'
Africa Melane discusses China's building boom and ghost cities with John Loos, Property Economist at FNB.Read More
China's Tencent makes huge investment in TymeBank
Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Tauriq Keraan about TymeBank's highly successful Series-B capital raise.Read More
'Media perpetuates racist stereotypes, puts out inaccurate COVID-19 information'
Media Monitoring Africa director William Bird reflects on the reporting of COVID-19 variants across the globe.Read More
Making meaningful business change through ESG
Arabile Gumede and a panel of experts discuss making meaningful change through environmental, social and corporate governance.Read More
How a high-performance attitude can drive success
The future is an attitude and it's electric... Join us in a celebration of progress with Audi's future-forward podcast on 702.Read More
'I’ve blown up every part of my life’ Matt Hancock apologies for cheating
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
Tough times ahead: expect interest rate hikes of 100bp in 2022 - economist
Challenges of higher inflation and lower growth - Bruce Whitfield interviews Jeff Schultz, Senior Economist at BNP Paribas SA.Read More