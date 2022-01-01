Tributes pour in for legendary actress Betty White





Tributes are pouring in for award-winning actress Betty White.

The 'Golden Girl' made US television audiences laugh for more than seven decades, starring on popular sitcoms The Golden Girls and The Mary Tyler Moore Show'.

She passed away at the age of 99 at her home.

Betty White: First Lady Of Television — and our hearts. Rest in Peace ❤️ pic.twitter.com/AInUQ80HHn — Netflix (@netflix) December 31, 2021

The world looks different now. She was great at defying expectation. She managed to grow very old and somehow, not old enough. We’ll miss you, Betty. Now you know the secret. pic.twitter.com/uevwerjobS — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) December 31, 2021

Betty White dying three weeks before she turned 100 is the final act of performer whose timing was always sharp, always unexpected, and even with the warmest of characters, always a little dangerous. No one else could live to 99 and so perfectly leave us wanting more. — Guy Branum (@guybranum) December 31, 2021