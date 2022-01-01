Tributes pour in for legendary actress Betty White

Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
Reverend Michael Nuttall: The Arch prayed anywhere and everywhere Read Bishop Michael Nuttall's moving sermon delivered at the funeral of the late Archbishop Desmond Tutu. 1 January 2022 11:39 AM
What should influence your choice of study for gainful employment in SA Dr Carla Enslin says passion should be a driving force to what you study and how to upskill your skills. 1 January 2022 10:59 AM
WATCH LIVE: Funeral of Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu The funeral of Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu is underway at St George's Cathedral in Cape Town. 1 January 2022 9:05 AM
WC govt calls for end of National State of Disaster Western Cape premier Alan Winde says the country needs to normalise how it deals with the coronavirus pandemic. 31 December 2021 12:59 PM
'Tutu was adamant that church should be there for people marganilised' Different people pay tribute to the late Archbishop Emeritus and anti-apartheid campaigner Desmond Tutu and reflect on the TRC. 27 December 2021 8:52 AM
As Omicron sweeps across Europe, what's the point of restricting travel from SA? Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa discusses the Tourism Business Council's open letter to the head of the EU Delegation on The Money Show. 23 December 2021 6:26 PM
After weeks in darkness, Eskom restores power supply to Diepkloof Eskom said that it had no choice but to disconnect supply, claiming it lost millions due to illegal connections, meter bypassing a... 24 December 2021 5:35 PM
The psychology behind selling 'winning' shares while hanging on to the losers Fund manager Pieter Hundersmarck (Flagship Asset Management) shares his insights and tips on The Money Show. 23 December 2021 8:33 PM
Basket value for Shoprite's online liquor store 8 x higher than retail stores The Money Show interviews LiquorShop's Jean Marais a month after the online platform launched. 23 December 2021 7:29 PM
Why South Africans choose wine and gin over beer BrandMapp Director Brandon De Kock gives details of their latest survey that show South Africans prefer wine and gin this festive... 30 December 2021 6:06 PM
Should you buy a car now or wait for 2022? There are strong arguments both for and against. Naked Insurance co-founder Ernest North weighs pros and cons on The Money Show. 23 December 2021 6:40 PM
The more skills you have the better you will be - Devi Sankaree Govender Award-winning investigative television journalist gives us an inside scoop into her career on #HangingOutWithClement. 23 December 2021 11:29 AM
CSA investigations: 'It's like a disciplinary hearing against its employees' Sports journalist Ken Borland says labour experts will be part of the panel investigating the matter. 20 December 2021 5:15 PM
CSA confirms no ticket sales, no fans for Proteas vs India series In a statement on Monday, CSA said that due to the rising COVID cases abroad and the fourth wave of infections in South Africa, a... 20 December 2021 4:57 PM
Pirates giants who played on day went on to win Afcon in 1996 - Jerry Sikhosana John Perlman chats to Jerry Sikhosana who scored the winning goal when Orlando Pirates beat ASEC Mimosas in 1995. 17 December 2021 12:27 PM
Tributes pour in for legendary actress Betty White The 'Golden Girls' star passed away at the age of 99 at her home. 1 January 2022 6:30 AM
'I try to be as original as possible,' says Ntando Bangani The musician told Gushwell Brooks on #702Unplugged that it is important to learn to write own music. 24 December 2021 3:16 PM
[WATCH] Elephants reuniting with their caretaker after 14 months goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 24 December 2021 8:25 AM
Tributes pour in for legendary actress Betty White The 'Golden Girls' star passed away at the age of 99 at her home. 1 January 2022 6:30 AM
As Omicron sweeps across Europe, what's the point of restricting travel from SA? Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa discusses the Tourism Business Council's open letter to the head of the EU Delegation on The Money Show. 23 December 2021 6:26 PM
Elon Musk named Time's 'Person of the Year' - what if he'd stayed in SA? Bruce Whitfield interviews Prof. Keith Breckenridge from the Wits Institute For Social And Economic Research (Wiser). 14 December 2021 7:56 PM
Tips and tricks for travelling in Africa Founders of Black Packers Movement Bongani Masilela and Tumi Mpakanyane share tips on visas, money, accommodation and transport. 19 December 2021 9:37 AM
Making sense of your employee benefits to help you make better financial choices Momentum Corporate is on a drive to help you make sense of your employee benefits 7 December 2021 9:31 AM
Making meaningful business change through ESG Arabile Gumede and a panel of experts discuss making meaningful change through environmental, social and corporate governance. 6 December 2021 3:08 PM
The psychology behind selling 'winning' shares while hanging on to the losers Fund manager Pieter Hundersmarck (Flagship Asset Management) shares his insights and tips on The Money Show. 23 December 2021 8:33 PM
'Ramaphosa steered the ship but we need him to be like Rassie in the changeroom' Two years into the Covid-19 pandemic, Bruce Whitfield asks Gibs' Prof. Nick Binedell about President Cyril Ramaphosa's performance 16 December 2021 9:02 PM
Priceless investment gift ideas for a young teenager (and some are free) Genera Capital's Prof. Adrian Saville shares invaluable tips on starting a youngster's investment journey on The Money Show. 16 December 2021 7:48 PM
Tributes pour in for legendary actress Betty White

1 January 2022 6:30 AM
by Zanele Zama
Tags:
Betty White
Actress
The Golden Girls

The 'Golden Girls' star passed away at the age of 99 at her home.

Tributes are pouring in for award-winning actress Betty White.

The 'Golden Girl' made US television audiences laugh for more than seven decades, starring on popular sitcoms The Golden Girls and The Mary Tyler Moore Show'.

She passed away at the age of 99 at her home.




More from Entertainment

'I try to be as original as possible,' says Ntando Bangani

24 December 2021 3:16 PM

The musician told Gushwell Brooks on #702Unplugged that it is important to learn to write own music.

[WATCH] Elephants reuniting with their caretaker after 14 months goes viral

24 December 2021 8:25 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

[WATCH] Viral reckless driver climbing out car window arrested

23 December 2021 9:00 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

[WATCH] Woman breastfeeding a cat onboard an aeroplane has everyone talking

22 December 2021 8:20 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Amazon delivery driver saving client's daughter from pit bull goes viral

21 December 2021 8:29 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

'It's nice to watch a Christmas movie with braai and a swimming pool'

19 December 2021 10:27 AM

Film Critic Gayle Edmunds reviews How To Ruin Christmas: The Funeral.

I am a world-touring artist and happy to back home - Nomfusi Ngonyama

17 December 2021 3:16 PM

The musician tells Relebogile Mabotja on #702Unplugged about her life and career after another series of shows in Germany this month.

[WATCH] Rassie Erasmus enjoying his holidays leaves everyone in stitches

17 December 2021 8:15 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

[WATCH] Man saving goldfish from choking goes viral

16 December 2021 8:53 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Grandma branded evil for buying all grandkids except son's step-child pyjamas

15 December 2021 8:23 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

As Omicron sweeps across Europe, what's the point of restricting travel from SA?

23 December 2021 6:26 PM

Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa discusses the Tourism Business Council's open letter to the head of the EU Delegation on The Money Show.

Elon Musk named Time's 'Person of the Year' - what if he'd stayed in SA?

14 December 2021 7:56 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Prof. Keith Breckenridge from the Wits Institute For Social And Economic Research (Wiser).

China property giant defaults on debt, 'symptomatic of country's debt buildup'

9 December 2021 8:52 PM

Africa Melane discusses China's building boom and ghost cities with John Loos, Property Economist at FNB.

China's Tencent makes huge investment in TymeBank

7 December 2021 7:03 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Tauriq Keraan about TymeBank's highly successful Series-B capital raise.

'Media perpetuates racist stereotypes, puts out inaccurate COVID-19 information'

6 December 2021 5:40 PM

Media Monitoring Africa director William Bird reflects on the reporting of COVID-19 variants across the globe.

Making meaningful business change through ESG

6 December 2021 3:08 PM

Arabile Gumede and a panel of experts discuss making meaningful change through environmental, social and corporate governance.

How a high-performance attitude can drive success

2 December 2021 1:01 PM

The future is an attitude and it's electric... Join us in a celebration of progress with Audi's future-forward podcast on 702.

'I’ve blown up every part of my life’ Matt Hancock apologies for cheating

2 December 2021 9:36 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Tough times ahead: expect interest rate hikes of 100bp in 2022 - economist

1 December 2021 7:01 PM

Challenges of higher inflation and lower growth - Bruce Whitfield interviews Jeff Schultz, Senior Economist at BNP Paribas SA.

Designing a future that brings society closer together

18 November 2021 11:58 AM

The future is an attitude and it's electric... Join us in a celebration of progress with Audi's future-forward podcast on 702.

