4 health goals to focus on in 2022
The new year inspires people to focus inward, reset bad habits, and try for a fresh start. But others may not know where to start or what to focus on.
CEO of Proactive Health Solutions Dr Fundile Nyati says it is important to focus on spiritual health, mental health, physical health and social health.
Speaking to Ray White, Dr Fundile Nyati says it is crucial to set goals instead of resolutions because they can be measured.
We need to look after the body that we have been given. The body does tell us when it is not happy or what it wants and we need to listen more to the body. If you do not drink enough water, make it a habit to drink water and less fizzy drinks.Dr Fundile Nyati, CEO - Proactive Health Solutions
Dr Nyati says having me time is very important and mental health should be a key goal this year.
It is so important that we get in touch with our brains and emotions. Let's improve our emotional wellness. Spend time to know what you are feeling. It is okay not to be okay.Dr Fundile Nyati, CEO - Proactive Health Solutions
When it comes to social health, it is improving the relationship with yourself and improving the relationship with others. It is important that every day you compliment yourself when you wake up and make it a habit to compliment others. When you meet people say how are you feeling instead of how are you? Ditch how are you and embrace how are you feeling.Dr Fundile Nyati, CEO - Proactive Health Solutions
On spiritual health, Dr Nyati says the attitude of gratitude is important.
There are so many things that we should on a daily basis acknowledge and be grateful for. Count your blessings every day and take time to meditate or pray every ten minutes.Dr Fundile Nyati, CEO - Proactive Health Solutions
Listen to the full interview below:
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_98231493_senior-couple-is-doing-fitness-training-at-home-doing-yoga-together-healthy-lifestyle-concept-.html
