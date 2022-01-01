South Africans to bid farewell to Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu
South Africans are preparing to bid farewell to Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu.
Tutu died last Sunday at the age of 90, triggering grief among South Africans and tributes from world leaders for a life spent fighting injustice.
The official funeral will be held at St George's Cathedral in Cape Town.
Watch the proceedings here:
More from Local
Reverend Michael Nuttall: The Arch prayed anywhere and everywhere
Read Bishop Michael Nuttall's moving sermon delivered at the funeral of the late Archbishop Desmond Tutu.Read More
What should influence your choice of study for gainful employment in SA
Dr Carla Enslin says passion should be a driving force to what you study and how to upskill your skills.Read More
WATCH LIVE: Funeral of Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu
The funeral of Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu is underway at St George's Cathedral in Cape Town.Read More
4 health goals to focus on in 2022
CEO of Proactive Health Solutions Dr Fundile Nyati says having an attitude of gratitude is important.Read More
'We are helping govt in fight against Covid-19', says Liquor Traders Association
Liquor Traders Association spokesperson Lucky Ntimande the ease of restrictions will help their businesses.Read More
Gungubele: Govt doesn’t like being in a state of disaster
Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele briefed the media on Friday on government’s decision to lift curfew, saying it appeared that the country had passed the peak of the fourth wave.Read More
SAPS ready for New Year's Eve celebrations
Police national spokesperson Brigadier Vish Naidoo says they have intensified deployment and visibility across the country.Read More
Happy New Year: Ramaphosa remembers those we lost in 2021
Delivering his New Year’s message on Friday, the president said the pandemic had taken its toll.Read More
Police seize Cape Town-bound mandrax shipments worth R4.3m
Police and the Hawks responded to information and pulled over two vehicles along the N2 highway.Read More