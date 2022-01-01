Streaming issues? Report here
South Africans to bid farewell to Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu

1 January 2022 7:47 AM
by Zanele Zama
Tags:
Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu
Archbishop Desmond Tutu
Archbishop Desmond Tutu funeral

The official funeral for Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu will be held at St George's Cathedral in Cape Town.

South Africans are preparing to bid farewell to Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu.

Tutu died last Sunday at the age of 90, triggering grief among South Africans and tributes from world leaders for a life spent fighting injustice.

The official funeral will be held at St George's Cathedral in Cape Town.

Watch the proceedings here:




