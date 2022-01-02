How to effectively deal with addiction
A new year represents fresh beginnings and different choices for many people.
Some people might be planning to get rid of an addiction which might be challenging than they expected.
Speaking to Ray White, Mazeka explains some long-term strategies to overcoming addiction.
The first step to getting help and dealing with addiction, one must admit that there is a problem, the substance I am taking or gambling I am doing is problematic.Bathandwa Mazeka, Counselling psychologist - University of Cape Town
With most substances is not easy (to go cold turkey) but some people are able to overcome immediately using willpower and discipline.Bathandwa Mazeka, Counselling psychologist - University of Cape Town
It is not a good idea to substitute one addiction with another. It is not really an effective long term strategy for dealing with addiction.Bathandwa Mazeka, Counselling psychologist - University of Cape Town
Listen to the full interview below:
Source : https://www.123rf.com/stock-photo/drug_addiction_diverse.html
More from Local
PARLIAMENT FIRE: 'This is a sad day for democracy', bemoans De Lille
Public Works and Infrastructure minister Patricia de Lille gave preliminary findings and progress in extinguishing the fire in Parliament.Read More
BREAKING NEWS: Fire erupts in Parliament, National Assembly affected
City of Cape Town fire and rescue spokesperson Jermaine Carelse says they received the call at 5am about the fire.Read More
Ramaphosa: Archbishop Tutu has been our moral compass and national conscience
Read the full eulogy by President Cyril Ramaphosa at the funeral service of Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu.Read More
Reverend Michael Nuttall: The Arch prayed anywhere and everywhere
Read Bishop Michael Nuttall's moving sermon delivered at the funeral of the late Archbishop Desmond Tutu.Read More
What should influence your choice of study for gainful employment in SA
Dr Carla Enslin says passion should be a driving force to what you study and how to upskill your skills.Read More
WATCH LIVE: Funeral of Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu
The funeral of Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu is underway at St George's Cathedral in Cape Town.Read More
4 health goals to focus on in 2022
CEO of Proactive Health Solutions Dr Fundile Nyati says having an attitude of gratitude is important.Read More
South Africans to bid farewell to Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu
The official funeral for Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu will be held at St George's Cathedral in Cape Town.Read More
'We are helping govt in fight against Covid-19', says Liquor Traders Association
Liquor Traders Association spokesperson Lucky Ntimande the ease of restrictions will help their businesses.Read More
More from Lifestyle
'Don't set yourself up for failure when making new year resolutions'
Clinical psychologist Khosi Jiyane talks about how to make new year resolutions that stick.Read More
Why South Africans choose wine and gin over beer
BrandMapp Director Brandon De Kock gives details of their latest survey that show South Africans prefer wine and gin this festive season.Read More
The psychology behind selling 'winning' shares while hanging on to the losers
Fund manager Pieter Hundersmarck (Flagship Asset Management) shares his insights and tips on The Money Show.Read More
Basket value for Shoprite's online liquor store 8 x higher than retail stores
The Money Show interviews LiquorShop's Jean Marais a month after the online platform launched.Read More
Should you buy a car now or wait for 2022?
There are strong arguments both for and against. Naked Insurance co-founder Ernest North weighs pros and cons on The Money Show.Read More
The more skills you have the better you will be - Devi Sankaree Govender
Award-winning investigative television journalist gives us an inside scoop into her career on #HangingOutWithClement.Read More
Tips on how to save money this festive season
Certified financial planner from Core Wealth Advisory Services Kirsty Scully gives tips on how to save money this festive season.Read More
Tips and tricks for travelling in Africa
Founders of Black Packers Movement Bongani Masilela and Tumi Mpakanyane share tips on visas, money, accommodation and transport.Read More
By age ten, children should be able to make a hot meal - Parenting Expert
Human Potential and Parenting Expert Nikki Bush shares fun meals to do with children this festive season.Read More