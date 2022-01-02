Streaming issues? Report here
Soulful Sundays with Paul Mtirara
'Don't set yourself up for failure when making new year resolutions'

by Zanele Zama
Tags:
New Year resolutions
new year
goals

Clinical psychologist Khosi Jiyane talks about how to make new year resolutions that stick.

Are you making a resolution in the new year?

Clinical Psychologist Khosi says resolutions are the things you make for yourself and for your life.

Speaking to Ray White, Jiyane says

gives tips about how to make new year resolutions that stick.

One principle that is very important as we think about these things is don't wish for something more than you are willing to work for it as a starting line. Don't set yourself up for failure by wishing for something more than you are willing to do to archive it.

Khosi Jiyane, Clinical Psychologist

The first thing is you need to be clear about what you want. There are a number of questions you need to ask and there it really gets personal.

Khosi Jiyane, Clinical Psychologist

Listen to the full interview below:




