BREAKING NEWS: Fire erupts in Parliament, National Assembly affected
Emergency services are battling to contain a fire that broke out at Parliament in Cape Town on Sunday Morning.
City of Cape Town fire and rescue spokesperson Jermaine Carelse says they received the call at 5am about the fire.
Carelse says investigations will commence when the fire has been extinguished.
The fire has not been contained yet. Initial reports have it that the fire started on the third floor by the office space.Jermaine Carelse, Spokesperson - City of Cape Town Fire & Rescue
The fire and safety inspector that's on the scene says there is coming imitating from the National Assembly as well.Jermaine Carelse, Spokesperson - City of Cape Town Fire & Rescue
We've also had reports that certain walls are cracking and the bitumen on top of the roof is also melting.Jermaine Carelse, Spokesperson - City of Cape Town Fire & Rescue
Picture and videos have been shared on social media about the fire.
Fire at Parliament in Cape Town as seen from Table Mountain pic.twitter.com/AS4djLJa1N— Rowan Spazzoli (@rspazzoli) January 2, 2022
Fire at our national parliament.— Brett Herron 🇿🇦 (@brettherron) January 2, 2022
Not a great start 2022!
Hopefully the fire will be contained & doused fast without causing extensive damage.
Fire is in the Old Assembly building where our offices are.
Thanks @MartinMyers for the alert & photos. pic.twitter.com/V7PByj1ZXI
BREAKING: Fire rips through Parliament building in Cape Town as black smoke fills sky https://t.co/rzzGsJuumK pic.twitter.com/anADPHSNdM— Mirror Breaking News (@MirrorBreaking_) January 2, 2022
Listen to the full interview below:
