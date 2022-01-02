BREAKING NEWS: Fire erupts in Parliament, National Assembly affected





Emergency services are battling to contain a fire that broke out at Parliament in Cape Town on Sunday Morning.

City of Cape Town fire and rescue spokesperson Jermaine Carelse says they received the call at 5am about the fire.

Carelse says investigations will commence when the fire has been extinguished.

The fire has not been contained yet. Initial reports have it that the fire started on the third floor by the office space. Jermaine Carelse, Spokesperson - City of Cape Town Fire & Rescue

The fire and safety inspector that's on the scene says there is coming imitating from the National Assembly as well. Jermaine Carelse, Spokesperson - City of Cape Town Fire & Rescue

We've also had reports that certain walls are cracking and the bitumen on top of the roof is also melting. Jermaine Carelse, Spokesperson - City of Cape Town Fire & Rescue

Picture and videos have been shared on social media about the fire.

Fire at Parliament in Cape Town as seen from Table Mountain pic.twitter.com/AS4djLJa1N — Rowan Spazzoli (@rspazzoli) January 2, 2022

Fire at our national parliament.

Not a great start 2022!

Hopefully the fire will be contained & doused fast without causing extensive damage.

Fire is in the Old Assembly building where our offices are.

Thanks @MartinMyers for the alert & photos. pic.twitter.com/V7PByj1ZXI — Brett Herron 🇿🇦 (@brettherron) January 2, 2022

BREAKING: Fire rips through Parliament building in Cape Town as black smoke fills sky https://t.co/rzzGsJuumK pic.twitter.com/anADPHSNdM — Mirror Breaking News (@MirrorBreaking_) January 2, 2022

Listen to the full interview below: