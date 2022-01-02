BREAKING NEWS: South Africa's Parliament building is on fire
CAPE TOWN - South Africa’s parliamentary building in Cape Town is on fire.
Firefighters were present at the building as large flames and a huge column of smoke were seen at around 5:30am.
Officials say the fire is currently on the third floor and initial reports indicate it started in the office space and is spreading near the gymnasium.
Report of fire at #SouthAfrican #parliament in #capetown #BREAKING pic.twitter.com/LRBQQC0YVy— Global.TV (@GlobalTelevsion) January 2, 2022
This is a developing story.
This article first appeared on EWN : BREAKING NEWS: South Africa's Parliament building is on fire
