BREAKING NEWS: South Africa's Parliament building is on fire





CAPE TOWN - South Africa’s parliamentary building in Cape Town is on fire.

Firefighters were present at the building as large flames and a huge column of smoke were seen at around 5:30am.

Officials say the fire is currently on the third floor and initial reports indicate it started in the office space and is spreading near the gymnasium.

This is a developing story.

